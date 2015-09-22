Preview: Rays at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have climbed out of last place in the American League East for the first time since June 9 and Xander Bogaerts played a major role after his go-ahead grand slam Monday. Bogaerts looks to stay hot and extend his hitting streak to 11 contests as the Red Sox host the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday in the second of a four-game set.

Bogaerts, who homered in two of his last three outings, and Dustin Pedroia are both 18-for-46 during 10-game hitting streaks as Boston edged past the Rays into fourth place after winning 20 of its last 31. The Red Sox lead the season series 9-7 after the 8-7 slugfest on Monday and can clinch it with one more victory in the last three. The Rays dropped to 6-12 since opening September with a victory, giving up 48 runs in the last 10 contests. Tampa Bay rookie Richie Shaffer belted a 435-foot homer Monday and registered his second career multi-hit game.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH Matt Moore (1-4, 7.06 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Henry Owens (3-2, 4.33)

Moore is winless in his last six starts, but produced his best performance of 2015 last time out when he limited Baltimore to two hits over seven scoreless innings with nine strikeouts before the bullpen blew the lead. The 26-year-old has struggled against the Red Sox this season, allowing 14 runs (12 earned) and 18 hits in eight innings combined. David Ortiz is 8-for-18 with three homers versus Moore – two on Sept. 12.

Owens faces Tampa Bay for the first time after stringing together two outstanding outings, permitting one run and nine hits combined over 13 innings with a win and a no-decision. The 23-year-old rookie did not issue a walk for the first time in his career in 7 2/3 scoreless frames at Baltimore on Wednesday. Owens has not pitched well at home, recording a 1-1 record with a 6.86 ERA in four starts at Fenway Park.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay 2B Logan Forsythe boasts 17 homers in 146 games this season after registering 18 in the first 338 contests of his career.

2. Ortiz owns 578 career doubles, tied with former Red Sox and Rays INF Wade Boggs for 20th on the all-time major league list.

3. Rays OF Brandon Guyer is 5-for-7 with two homers, four runs scored and two RBIs in his last three games.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Red Sox 3