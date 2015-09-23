Preview: Rays at Red Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays were 10 games over .500 a little more than three months ago with an eye toward a playoff spot, but as the season winds down they are trying to avoid last place in the American League East. Tampa Bay hopes to improve their position with a second straight victory over the host Boston Red Sox on Wednesday in the third contest of a four-game set.

The Rays, who slid one-half game ahead of the last-place Red Sox in the AL East with a 5-2 victory Tuesday, have been getting a good look at several young outfielders down the stretch. Rookie Mikie Mahtook belted a two-run homer Tuesday and fellow outfielder Brandon Guyer is 6-for-10 with six runs scored in the last four games. Boston’s 22-year-old shortstop Xander Bogaerts continues to shine as well, hitting safely in 11 straight games and recording two hits in each of the last four. Rick Porcello goes after his third win in as many decisions against the Rays this season and will be opposed by left-hander Drew Smyly.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH Drew Smyly (3-2, 3.64 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Rick Porcello (8-13, 5.16)

Smyly is 3-0 over his last six starts, allowing zero runs in three of those outings - one against the Red Sox. The 26-year-old Arkansas native is 0-1 in two starts versus Boston in 2015 despite yielding one run and six hits over 12 frames combined and is 2-1 with a 2.10 ERA in his career against the Red Sox. David Ortiz is 5-for-10 with a homer versus Smyly, who has registered 62 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings this season.

Porcello struggled in his last outing when he gave up six runs (five earned) over six innings after winning three of his previous four starts. The 26-year-old New Jersey native, who has permitted 24 homers in 150 innings, is 5-6 with a 4.38 ERA at home as opposed to 3-7 with a 5.96 mark on the road. Logan Forsythe is 4-for-10 versus Porcello, who is 5-3 with a 3.06 ERA against the Rays in 10 career starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Boston 1B Travis Shaw is 10-for-17 with five RBIs during a five-game hitting streak.

2. Tampa Bay C J.P. Arencibia, who sat out Tuesday’s game, is expected to miss a few more days with a sore left hand.

3. Ortiz needs one RBI to tie Ted Williams for the club record of nine seasons with 100 or more runs knocked in.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Red Sox 2