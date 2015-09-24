Preview: Rays at Red Sox

A miserable September pretty much robbed the Tampa Bay Rays of any chance to qualify for the postseason and recently had them on the verge of their first last-place finish in the American League East since 2007. Since spending a day in the division basement earlier this week, the Rays have won two straight to keep their faint playoff hopes alive as they attempt to take the season series from the Boston Red Sox when the teams wrap up their four-game set on Thursday in Boston.

Tampa Bay opened this month with an 11-2 thumping of Baltimore to leave itself 3 ½ games back of the second wild-card spot in the AL. The Rays proceeded to lose 12 of their next 18 contests before ending their struggles with a pair of victories over the Red Sox, although their recent surge still leaves them 5 ½ games behind Houston in the wild-card chase with 10 left to play. Boston (72-79) moved out of last place for the first time since June 8 with Monday’s series-opening win to close within five games of .500, but has come up short with runners in scoring position over the last two contests (3-for-18) to fall right back into the cellar. Tampa Bay has not been able to solve Red Sox leadoff hitter Mookie Betts, who has reached base in his last 26 games and 21 of his 22 career appearances against the Rays.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Erasmo Ramirez (10-6, 3.70 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Wade Miley (11-10, 4.34)

Although Tampa Bay has dropped each of his last five starts, Ramirez has held up his end over the last two, allowing a total of two runs over 14 2/3 innings. The 25-year-old Nicaraguan followed up a no-decision in which he allowed one hit in 7 2/3 scoreless frames on Sept. 14 against the New York Yankees by yielding two runs on nine hits over seven innings in a loss Saturday versus Baltimore. Ramirez has yet to factor into the decision in five career appearances (four starts) against Boston while posting a 4.82 ERA.

Miley battled control problems in his last turn on Saturday at Toronto, issuing five walks while also permitting two runs on three hits in 6 2/3 frames in a no-decision. The 28-year-old Southeastern Louisiana product has otherwise pitched well in September thus far, going 1-0 with a 2.78 ERA while allowing opposing hitters to bat .181 against him. Miley has enjoyed similar success in six career starts versus the Rays, going 3-1 with a 1.85 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and .193 batting average against.

WALK-OFFS

1. Betts’ next extra-base hit will give him 61 for the season, tying him for the most by a Red Sox player under 23 years old since Tony Conigliaro had 61 in 1966 at age 21.

2. Tampa Bay closer Brad Boxberger is 2-0 with five saves against Boston the season, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out 17 in 9 1/3 scoreless innings.

3. Red Sox 3B Pablo Sandoval missed his third straight game with an upper respiratory infection.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Red Sox 3