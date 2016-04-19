Preview: Rays at Red Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays finally got just enough from the offense to pull out a pair of wins at home over the weekend and will try to keep the hits coming when they visit the Boston Red Sox for the opener of a three-game series on Monday. The Rays had dropped three straight while scoring a total of one run before squeezing out the two victories over the Chicago White Sox.

Tampa Bay’s offense managed more than three runs in only three of its first 12 games, putting more pressure on a pitching staff that has allowed the fewest runs among American League East teams. The Rays broke out in a 7-2 win on Saturday and got just enough done on Sunday to reward Matt Moore’s stellar starting effort in a 3-2 win. The Red Sox are relying more on the offense than the pitching staff and had a letdown from the bullpen in the series finale against the Blue Jays on Sunday. Right-hander Koji Uehara, who had yet to allow a run this season, was charged with four in the eighth inning as Boston dropped the final two of the four-game set.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH Drew Smyly (0-2, 4.61 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Joe Kelly (1-0, 10.13)

Smyly turned in one of the rare sub-par outings for the Tampa Bay staff when he allowed five runs on six hits – three home runs – over 6 2/3 innings on April 4. The 26-year-old kept the ball in the park and on the corners in his next turn, striking out 11 over seven innings, but still absorbed the loss in a 4-1 final. Smyly has been strong against Boston in his career, owning a 3-1 record with a 1.77 ERA and 43 strikeouts over 40 2/3 total innings.

Kelly was rocked for seven runs in three innings in his first start but was bailed out by the offense and did not factor in the decision. The offense and the defense took care of him against Baltimore on Wednesday, when he earned a win while allowing two runs on seven hits and five walks in five innings. Kelly made two starts against the Rays in his first full season with the Red Sox in 2015 and went 1-0 despite yielding a total of 10 runs and 17 hits in 10 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rays RF Brandon Guyer went 5-for-6 with a home run and two RBIs in the last two games.

2. Boston 3B Pablo Sandoval (shoulder) had an examination scheduled for Monday pushed back two weeks due to continued swelling.

3. Tampa Bay 1B/DH Logan Morrison is 2-for-32 with 14 strikeouts.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Red Sox 4