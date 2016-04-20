Preview: Rays at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are going to need length out of the starting pitcher after asking the bullpen to go 9 1/3 innings in Tuesday’s extra-inning loss. Rick Porcello will take on that challenge when the Red Sox host the Tampa Bay Rays in the second of a three-game series on Wednesday.

Joe Kelly was forced to leave after facing four batters in the first inning on Tuesday due to an impingement in his right shoulder and watched as the bullpen turned in 8 1/3 scoreless innings before finally falling off. Heath Hembree worked the first 3 1/3 frames, Robbie Ross Jr. went three more and Junichi Tazawa and Craig Kimbrel each turned in a perfect frame before Matt Barnes and Tommy Layne combined to allow three runs in the 10th. The Rays got plenty out of their starter as Drew Smyly struck out 11 and yielded one hit in eight innings, and the staff has allowed a total of four runs during a three-game winning streak. Tampa Bay still has some questions about its offense and did not score Tuesday until Kevin Kiermaier sent a solo blast down the right-field line in the 10th in Tuesday’s 3-0 win.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Chris Archer (0-3, 5.87 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Rick Porcello (2-0, 5.11)

Archer has yet to make it through six innings in three starts while dealing with the expectations that come with leading a staff. The 27-year-old surrendered four home runs at Baltimore on April 8 and gave up another while walking three and allowing three runs – two earned – and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings against Cleveland on Thursday. Archer is just 1-6 with a 5.14 ERA in 11 career starts against Boston.

Porcello has had some trouble keeping the ball in the yard as well but at least managed to make it through six innings in each of his first two starts. The New Jersey native yielded only two hits against Toronto on Friday over 6 1/3 innings but both of them left the park, and he ended up charged with three runs while striking out eight in the win. Porcello made four starts against Tampa Bay in his first season with the Red Sox last year and went 2-1 with a 2.67 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rays 1B/DH Logan Morrison is 2-for-37 in 11 games.

2. Kelly will be placed on the 15-day DL and Boston is expected to add another pitcher before Wednesday’s contest.

3. Red Sox CF Mookie Betts is 1-for-16 with five strikeouts in the last four games.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Red Sox 2