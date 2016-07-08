Preview: Rays at Red Sox

(Updated: Minor edit in first graph)

The last time the Boston Red Sox faced division-rival Tampa Bay, they dropped two of three to complete a difficult road trip that had many wondering if manager John Farrell's job was safe. The Red Sox have rebounded with consecutive series wins and are feeling a bit better about themselves entering a three-game set with the visiting Rays beginning Friday night.

"We've played much better baseball with the exception of the one game here this month," Farrell told reporters after Wednesday's win, referencing a 21-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels that stands out amid an otherwise successful homestand. "It's good to get a couple series wins back-to-back." David Ortiz homered in Wednesday's 11-6 victory over Texas as Boston won for the third time in four games - all while scoring at least 10 runs. They were held to five hits - all singles - in a 4-0 defeat at Tampa Bay on June 29 before returning home to seemingly right the ship. That was one of just three victories in a span of 22 games for the Rays, who fell 5-1 to the Angels on Thursday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Chris Archer (4-11, 4.50 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Sean O'Sullivan (2-0, 6.61)

Archer showed signs of a potential turnaround with 5 2/3 scoreless innings and 10 strikeouts against Detroit on Sunday, although it was his shortest start since May 22. He gave up four runs while fanning nine in 6 1/3 innings of a loss to Boston the previous turn and was rocked for six runs in 4 1/3 frames at Fenway Park earlier in the year. Ortiz is 12-for-31 with two homers against Archer while shortstop Xander Bogaerts has gone 6-for-16 versus the 27-year-old.

O'Sullivan is the latest candidate attempting to shore up the shaky back end of Boston's rotation and he earned himself at least one more start with five solid innings in a win over Los Angeles on Sunday. The San Diego native allowed two runs and four hits in that one and is now 5-0 with a 2.54 ERA in his last six outings, the last five of which came for Triple-A Pawtucket. O'Sullivan has allowed six runs in 10 2/3 innings over two career starts against the Rays.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox 3B Travis Shaw (bruised foot) is day-to-day.

2. Rays SS Brad Miller has four home runs in his last 10 games.

3. Boston C Sandy Leon is 21-for-44 with five walks in 16 games since being called up from Pawtucket.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Rays 5