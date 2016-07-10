Preview: Rays at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are enduring a tough run of injuries and couldn’t be facing a better team to ease their pain as they go for a three-game home sweep of the slumping Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. Red Sox ace David Price will pitch the final game before the All-Star break but has not fared well against his former team, going 1-3 with a 6.52 ERA in five starts.

Boston lost closer Craig Kimbrel for at least 3-6 weeks with a torn meniscus that will require surgery on Monday and acquired right-handed reliever Brad Ziegler from Arizona for a pair of minor leaguers after Friday’s game. Ziegler could be available Sunday, but the Red Sox will be without utilityman Brock Holt (ankle) and reliever Junichi Tazawa (shoulder) as they go for their sixth win in seven contests. Xander Bogaerts belted a two-run homer in Saturday's 4-1 victory, which resulted in Tampa Bay's 21st loss in 24 games. Evan Longoria is 6-for-9 in the series for the Rays, who will send possible trade target Jake Odorizzi to the mound on Sunday.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (3-4, 4.33 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH David Price (8-6, 4.64)

Odorizzi lost for the first time in more than a month on Tuesday, giving up a season-high seven runs over 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels. The 26-year-old has yielded five or more runs in three of his last five outings and has not completed more than six innings since May 29. Bogaerts is 7-for-16 with three doubles versus Odorizzi, who is 2-2 lifetime with a 4.07 ERA against Boston.

Price finished eight innings for the fourth time in six starts on Tuesday against Texas but lost his second straight outing. The former American League Cy Young Award winner has especially struggled versus his former team this season, allowing 12 runs and 17 hits over 10 innings in two turns – including a loss on June 29. Curt Casali is 6-for-11 with three homers against Price, who owns a 5.74 ERA in day games.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay SS Brad Miller has belted a career-high 14 homers, including five in his last 12 games after going deep Saturday.

2. Boston RF Mookie Betts has hit safely in 10 consecutive contests and 15 of his last 16.

3. Rays CF Kevin Kiermaier (wrist), who has been out since May 21, is expected to begin a rehab assignment Monday.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Rays 2