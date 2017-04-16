Drew Pomeranz's first start of the season was a very promising one and the left-hander looks to make it two straight when he leads the Boston Red Sox into another matchup with the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. Pomeranz opened the year on the disabled list and returned Tuesday against Baltimore to lead the Red Sox to an 8-1 victory.

His continued effectiveness would be huge for a rotation still awaiting the return of injured David Price and hoping for reigning Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello to display his 2016 form. In the meantime, Chris Sale has been the anchor of the pitching staff and turned in his third straight outstanding performance in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Rays in the second of the four-game set. The lanky lefty struck out 12 and allowed one run in seven frames to pick up his first victory in a Red Sox uniform and Mitch Moreland continued his hot start with a solo homer to open the scoring. The teams finish the series with the traditional 11:05 a.m. start Monday morning as part of the Patriots' Day celebrations in Boston.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Alex Cobb (1-1, 3.46 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Drew Pomeranz (1-0, 1.50)

Cobb has faced the New York Yankees in each of his first two starts, winning at home before dropping a start in the Bronx after allowing five runs (four earned) in 7 1/3 innings on Monday. He has served up three home runs and three doubles among 10 hits allowed. The 29-year-old, who was born in Boston, is 3-1 with a 2.28 ERA in four career starts at Fenway Park.

Pomeranz held Baltimore to a run and four hits in his six-inning debut, striking out six and walking one. He has 77 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings as a member of the Red Sox but a 5.21 ERA in his career at Fenway Park, spanning 11 games (seven starts). Brad Miller is 6-for-13 with a home run against the 28-year-old Pomeranz, who has a 2.31 ERA in his career against Tampa Bay after three encounters late last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Moreland's homer was his first but he also doubled Saturday and has an major league-leading nine two-baggers.

2. Red Sox RF Mookie Betts went 0-for-4 Saturday but extended his streak of plate appearances without a strikeout to 114, the longest in baseball since Juan Pierre had 147 straight in 2004.

3. Tampa Bay starting pitchers own a 3.33 ERA.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 4, Rays 3