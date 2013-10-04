Red Sox 12, Rays 2: Jon Lester worked 7 2/3 strong innings and Jarrod Saltalamacchia drove in three runs as host Boston took Game 1 of the American League Division Series from visiting Tampa Bay.

Lester (1-0) allowed two runs on three hits and struck out seven while Jonny Gomes doubled in two runs and Stephen Drew singled in the go-ahead run during a five-run fourth for the Red Sox, who were playing their first postseason game since 2009.

Sean Rodriguez and Ben Zobrist each homered but Matt Moore (0-1) was knocked around for eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings as the Rays lost for just the third time in 13 games dating back to the regular season.

Moore did not allow a hit through the first three innings but got little help from his defense in the fourth. David Ortiz’s fly to the track in right with a runner on first turned into a ground-rule double when rookie Wil Myers inexplicably pulled away from the play, and Rodriguez got too close to the “Green Monster” on Gomes’ drive off the wall and had it jump over his head to allow the first two runs to score.

Gomes took off on Drew’s slow roller to the right side and scored the go-ahead run all the way from second when Moore was late to the bag covering the play, and Will Middlebrooks followed with an RBI double to left before a passed ball on a third strike allowed Jacoby Ellsbury to reach ahead of Shane Victorino’s run-scoring single. Saltalamacchia’s two-run double to left was also misplayed by Rodriguez and highlighted a three-run fifth before Boston put it away with a four-run eighth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Victorino was hit by a pitch and stole second base in the first inning, marking the Red Sox’s 40th straight successful stolen-base attempt. Ellsbury made it 41 in the eighth. … Three of Tampa Bay’s four hits went for extra bases, including Kelly Johnson’s pinch-hit triple in the ninth. … Tampa Bay ace David Price, who pitched a complete game to beat the Texas Rangers in Monday’s tiebreaker, will get the ball in Saturday’s Game 2, opposed by Red Sox RHP John Lackey.