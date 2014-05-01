Rays at Red Sox, ppd. (rain): Wednesday’s game between Tampa Bay and host Boston has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The teams will make up the contest as the first part of a day-night doubleheader on Thursday.

Red Sox right-hander Jake Peavy, who was originally scheduled for Thursday night, with jump up and oppose Rays right-hander Chris Archer in the afternoon tilt. Boston left-hander Felix Doubront and Tampa Bay lefty Cesar Ramos are scheduled for the nightcap.

The Red Sox (13-14) took the first game of the series 7-4 on Tuesday behind Shane Victorino’s 4-for-4 effort and are attempting to climb back to .500. Boston has lost each of the last six times it has had an opportunity to hit the even mark.

The last-place Rays are losers of three straight and six of the last seven. Tampa Bay pitching has surrendered at least six runs in each of those setbacks.