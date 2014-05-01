Rays 2, Red Sox 1: David DeJesus homered and drove in both runs as visiting Tampa Bay defeated Boston in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

DeJesus went deep in the third inning and drew a bases-loaded walk an inning later against Jake Peavy (1-1) as the Rays halted a three-game losing streak. Four Tampa Bay relievers combined for 4 1/3 scoreless innings with Brandon Gomes (2-1) getting four outs to record the win.

Grant Balfour finished up for his fifth save. He allowed a one-out single in the ninth to Dustin Pedroia and Pedroia was on second when he retired David Ortiz on a tapper that he fielded and tossed to first to end it.

Boston jumped ahead early when Jonny Gomes had a run-scoring single in the first. Tampa Bay tied the score in the third when DeJesus’ liner cleared the low wall down the right-field line.

Peavy suffered control issues in the fourth when he walked three straight hitters, the final one to DeJesus to force in the run that gave the Rays a 2-1 edge. Pedroia singled in the seventh and attempted to score on Ortiz’s double off the left-center field wall but was cut down on a strong relay throw by Rays shortstop Yunel Escobar.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Red Sox manager John Farrell challenged the play in which Pedroia was called out at home and third-base coach Brian Butterfield was ejected for expressing displeasure after the ruling was upheld. … Peavy allowed two runs, three hits and five walks in 6 1/3 innings, while Rays starter Cesar Ramos struck out six in 4 2/3 innings but walked six while giving up just one run and one hit. … Rays 3B Evan Longoria went 1-for-4 with three strikeouts and is just 3-for-20 over the last five games.