FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rays 2, Red Sox 1
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 1, 2014 / 8:58 PM / 3 years ago

Rays 2, Red Sox 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Rays 2, Red Sox 1: David DeJesus homered and drove in both runs as visiting Tampa Bay defeated Boston in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

DeJesus went deep in the third inning and drew a bases-loaded walk an inning later against Jake Peavy (1-1) as the Rays halted a three-game losing streak. Four Tampa Bay relievers combined for 4 1/3 scoreless innings with Brandon Gomes (2-1) getting four outs to record the win.

Grant Balfour finished up for his fifth save. He allowed a one-out single in the ninth to Dustin Pedroia and Pedroia was on second when he retired David Ortiz on a tapper that he fielded and tossed to first to end it.

Boston jumped ahead early when Jonny Gomes had a run-scoring single in the first. Tampa Bay tied the score in the third when DeJesus’ liner cleared the low wall down the right-field line.

Peavy suffered control issues in the fourth when he walked three straight hitters, the final one to DeJesus to force in the run that gave the Rays a 2-1 edge. Pedroia singled in the seventh and attempted to score on Ortiz’s double off the left-center field wall but was cut down on a strong relay throw by Rays shortstop Yunel Escobar.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Red Sox manager John Farrell challenged the play in which Pedroia was called out at home and third-base coach Brian Butterfield was ejected for expressing displeasure after the ruling was upheld. … Peavy allowed two runs, three hits and five walks in 6 1/3 innings, while Rays starter Cesar Ramos struck out six in 4 2/3 innings but walked six while giving up just one run and one hit. … Rays 3B Evan Longoria went 1-for-4 with three strikeouts and is just 3-for-20 over the last five games.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.