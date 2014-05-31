Red Sox 3, Rays 2 (10): A.J. Pierzynski tripled in the winning run as Boston came back to edge Tampa Bay and extend its winning streak to five.

Juan Carlos Oviedo (1-2) came on for the Rays in the 10th and got David Ortiz to ground out before hitting Jonny Gomes with a pitch. Pierzynski followed and hit a drive to the deepest part of the ballpark and just out of the reach of right fielder Wil Myers and center fielder Desmond Jennings to plate the winning run.

Andrew Miller (2-4) got the final out of the top of the 10th to earn the win as five Red Sox relievers combined to work 4 2/3 hitless innings in relief of Brandon Workman. Boston had their manager and two acting managers ejected in a wild affair that included a benches-clearing incident in the fourth inning.

The Rays grabbed a 1-0 lead when David DeJesus led off the game with a double and moved up on an error before scoring on Ben Zobrist’s groundout. The benches were warned in the bottom of the first when David Price drilled Ortiz with a pitch, costing Boston its manager when John Farrell argued the warning of both benches.

The benches emptied and the Red Sox lost Torey Lovullo, their second manager, in the fourth when Price hit Mike Carp with a pitch but was allowed to stay in the game, and the third manager - third base coach Brian Butterfield - was tossed when Workman was ejected for throwing behind Evan Longoria in the sixth. Boston pushed a run across on three straight two-out singles in the fifth and knotted it in the seventh when Xander Bogaerts’ double off the wall in left plated Jackie Bradley Jr.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hitting coach Greg Colbrunn finished the game as Boston’s acting manager. … Price ended up charged with two runs on six hits in seven innings while Workman allowed two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 frames. … The Red Sox are expected to recall RHP Rubby De La Rosa on Saturday to take Clay Buchholz’s vacated spot in the rotation.