Red Sox 11, Rays 7

BOSTON -- Third baseman Travis Shaw slugged the first two home runs of his major league career and had three RBIs as the Boston Red Sox overcame another shaky start from Joe Kelly in an 11-7 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at Fenway Park.

Shaw’s first home run was a third-inning solo shot to right field and his second was a three-run blast in the eighth, putting the game out of reach as Boston (47-58) won its second straight.

Shaw finished with a career-high four hits and was a triple short of the cycle. He also scored five runs, becoming the first Red Sox player to do so since injured second baseman Dustin Pedroia scored five times against the Texas Rangers on Aug 12, 2008.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and right fielder Rusney Castillo each drove in three runs for Boston, which pounded out 16 hits.

Left fielder Hanley Ramirez and second baseman Brock Holt each had an RBI for Boston.

Kelly (3-6) gave up only one hit through three innings, but the right-hander departed after giving up five runs on nine hits and striking out six in five-plus innings for Boston.

Right-handed reliever Jean Machi, making his Red Sox debut, earned the save.

Matt Moore (1-3) didn’t last very long for Tampa Bay (51-54), surrendering six runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out two in a three-inning outing.

Logan Forsythe hit a solo home run in the ninth and the Rays second baseman also had a two-run single in the fourth. Designated hitter John Jaso had a team-high three hits for Tampa Bay.

The Red Sox scored four runs in the second and jumped ahead, 6-0, but nearly coughed up the lead as Kelly faltered.

Tampa Bay pulled to within 7-6, scoring two runs in the fourth, two more fifth and another two in the sixth.

NOTES: OF/DH Grady Sizemore, who played 52 games with the Red Sox in 2014, was recalled from Triple-A Durham and started in left field for Tampa Bay. Sizemore had appeared in 15 games for the Rays this season, batting .235 (12-for-51) with two home runs and seven RBIs. In a corresponding move, OF Mikie Mahtook was optioned to Durham. ... LF Hanley Ramirez returned to Boston’s lineup as the cleanup hitter after missing Friday’s series opener because of a left shin injury. ... The Red Sox recalled INF Travis Shaw from Triple-A Pawtucket. Shaw started at third base in place of injured 3B Pablo Sandoval (left forearm contusion), who is still day-to-day. ... Boston optioned RHP Jonathan Aro to Triple-A. ... INF Jemile Weeks, designated for assignment by the Red Sox on July 29, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Pawtucket.