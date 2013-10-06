EditorsNote: fix 20 runs over two games to 19

Ortiz homers twice, Red Sox up 2-0 vs. Rays

BOSTON -- With his team owning a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five American League Division Series, John Farrell was asked Saturday night if he liked his position.

“Do I like our position? Better than 0-2. Yes,” the Red Sox manager said after Saturday night’s 7-4 victory over Tampa Bay moved Boston to within a victory of the American League Championship Series.

The Red Sox, who won the opener 12-2 Friday, scored six runs in the first five innings against nemesis David Price (seven overall), got two solo homers from David Ortiz, had their bullpen get the last 10 outs and turned three double plays in the win.

Game 3 is Monday night in St. Petersburg, with the ever-resilient Rays on the brink of elimination.

”I‘m REALLY looking forward to Game 5 here,“ said Rays manager Joe Maddon. ”... I don’t think it’s impossible by any means. We’ve been in this boat in the past and we’ve forced Game 5s in those situations, also.

“Boston at this time of year is kind of lovely and I‘m looking forward to coming back.”

”That’s what Joe SHOULD say,“ said Dustin Pedroia, who drove in three runs for the Red Sox, who have 19 runs on 25 hits in two games. ”He’s a great manager. He has those guys believing. They’ve already played a couple of elimination games (last Monday in Texas and Wednesday in Cleveland) and they’ve won.

“We’re looking forward to Game 3.”

Ortiz connected in the first and eighth innings, the first multi-homer game of his postseason career and his first career homers off Price. He had been 8-for-37 with four RBIs against the lefty coming in and became the third-oldest player in history to record a postseason multi-homer game.

Price, 6-1 with a 1.88 ERA lifetime at Fenway -- where he beat the Red Sox twice in six days back in July -- coming in, gave up the seven runs in seven-plus innings. He had pitched his team into the wild-card round with a complete-game play-in win at Texas.

It was the first time in 20 career starts against Boston that Price, now 0-4 in the postseason (Monday’s playoff counted in the regular season), allowed as many as six runs.

”I have the utmost confidence in our team. We’re not done,“ Price said. ”We have those 25 guys in our locker room that are ready to go. We’re going to try it get it done and get it back to Boston.

“We’ve been playing Game 7s, before we came here, for the last three games. So this is nothing new.”

Pedroia said the Red Sox decided to go against their normal game plan of working counts in favor of swinging the bat. It worked.

“Facing good pitching like that we need to execute,” said Ortiz, who now has 14 postseason homers. “You got to make up your mind.”

“I think we got out-Fenwayed tonight, kind of,” said Madden, alluding to a collection of cheaper hits. “They took advantage of the quirks and we did not. They got on top ... I thought David had really good stuff right up until the last pitch (to Ortiz). He did not throw the ball badly at all. It was kind of a weird night, the way everything set up for them and against us.”

Jacoby Ellsbury had three hits, none of them hit hard, and scored all three times and Pedroia drove in runs his first three times up (two on outs) to give winner John Lackey the support he needed to even his postseason record at 4-4.

Lackey, starting Game 2 because he’s been so much better at home this season, lasted just 5 1/3 innings and gave up four runs before three relievers finished up.

Koji Uehara worked a perfect ninth (11 pitches, all strikes, two strikeouts) in the ninth for the save, in what became Boston’s 99th win of the season. The Red Sox won 69 games in 2012.

“I don’t know if you can continue to come up words to describe him,” Farrell said of Uehara. “He’s been phenomenal.”

James Loney had a two-run double for Tampa Bay.

NOTES: Tampa Bay 2B Ben Zobrist, taken out hard by a Shane Victorino slide in the third inning, rushed his next DP pivot and threw the ball off the point of the roof of the Boston dugout in fourth inning, the error, like the takeout slide, leading to runs. He also struck out twice and banged into a double play, leaving five runners on. ... Boston RHP Clay Buchholz and Tampa Bay RHP Alex Cobb are a combined 24-4 this season, counting playoffs, as they face off in Game 3. Cobb is 4-0 with an 0.90 ERA in his last four starts, including a 4-0 win over the Indians in the wild-card game. ... According to Baseball Reference, Cobb will be only the second pitcher in the history of the game to pitch a postseason game on his birthday (the first since 1903). ... Red Sox fans continued their Game 1 chant of “My-ers, My-ers”) directed at Rays rookie right fielder Wil Myers, whose outfield gaffe paved the way to Boston’s opening win. They also cheered Myers’ name in the introductions and he got a partial standing ovation for catching a fly ball in the fifth. Maddon said he hoped Myers would “bowed and tipped his cap when he caught that fly ball.” and bowed. ... Jim Lonborg, the ace of the 1967 Impossible Dream Red Sox and now a dentist in the Boston area, threw out the first pitch.