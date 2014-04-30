Lackey, Red Sox freeze out Rays

BOSTON -- As cold as it was at Fenway Park on Tuesday night, right-hander John Lackey felt he had an obligation to do his job quickly.

Once again, he came through, becoming the first Red Sox starter to fashion back-to-back, eight-inning outings this season and leading Boston to a frigid 7-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

“I try to work fast. I want the guys to -- especially when it’s cold, I‘m trying to get guys in the dugout,” Lackey said after allowing two runs on six hits to raise his record to 4-2. “It wasn’t a whole lot of fun out there on the field today. I tried to work quick and tried to get the outs as quick as I could.”

Right fielder Shane Victorino went 4-for-4 with sacrifice fly and two RBIs, and the Red Sox (13-14) used a five-run sixth inning to win for the third time in four games.

The game-time temperature was a 42 with a 15 mph wind. It didn’t get warmer as the night wore on.

“Unfortunately, I’ve had a lot of experience (pitching in the cold) lately, in the last month or so,” Lackey said. “But tonight was probably the worst that it’s been, honestly, as far as kind of feeling the baseball, being cold out there. But I got through -- the guys played great defense behind me and we had a big inning.”

The weather report is for a lot of rain Wednesday, but if the game is played, the Red Sox will have a chance to reach .500 for the first time since they were 2-2.

Tampa Bay, which played its 1,000th game since changing the team name from Devil Rays to Rays, lost for the sixth time in seven games. The Rays are trying to survive with three-fifths of their prized rotation out due to injuries.

“Every team goes through this,” said ever-optimistic manager Joe Maddon, whose team is in last place in the AL East at 11-16. “We’re going through our little taste of it right now.”

Tampa starter Erik Bedard battled through five innings and 104 pitches before relievers Brandon Gomes (1-1) and Juan Carlos Oviedo combined to yield five runs in the sixth.

”The bullpen guys have got to sit around all night long, then they’ve got to come up,“ Maddon said. ”I don’t think (Boston’s Edward) Mujica enjoyed the cold weather (in the ninth inning) either.

“It’s hard. It’s hard for both sides. The game was not meant to be played in this kind of weather, but you’ve got to fight through it for the sake of the schedule.”

In Boston’s big sixth-inning rally, catcher A.J. Pierzynski broke a 1-1 tie with an RBI single, his seventh RBI in his past five games. Third baseman Will Middlebrooks then doubled home a run to make it 3-1, center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. brought in two more with his second double of the night, and Victorino’s double made it 6-1.

Victorino, just 2-for-15 coming in after making his season debut last week, put Boston ahead with a fifth-inning sacrifice fly, but Rays third baseman Evan Longoria tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth.

Victorino, a real key to the Red Sox’s success last year, makes the lineup look different.

“We knew it was going to take a couple of games for him to get his feet on the ground, which it has,” manager John Farrell said. “He does give us a completely different dynamic in that two-hole. When we can set the table for that middle of the order, we’ve got a chance to score some runs.”

Rays catcher Ryan Hanigan singled home a run in the seventh, but Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz responded with an RBI single in the eighth, giving Boston a 7-2 lead.

First baseman James Loney had two doubles for the Rays, who scored two runs off Mujica, who gave way to Koji Uehara. The Red Sox closer got the final out (on a three-pitch strikeout of second baseman Ben Zobrist) for his sixth save, his 29th straight dating back to last season, including the postseason.

NOTES: Rays OF David DeJesus, who has a sore left shoulder, continues to serve as the designated hitter. He hasn’t played the outfield since April 22, but he could return to the field soon. ... Tampa Bay C Ryan Hanigan, a native of Andover, Mass., played at Fenway Park for the first time. ... RHP Chris Archer goes for the Rays against LHP Felix Doubront in the rain-threatened second game of the three-game series Wednesday night. Doubront won his first 2014 start but is 0-3 with a no-decision in his past four starts. ... The 11-game hitting streak Boston SS Xander Bogaerts had snapped Tuesday was the longest by a Red Sox player 21 or younger since Tony Conigliaro hit in 13 straight in 1966.