EditorsNote: fixes spelling of Bogaerts in fifth graf

Red Sox ride rookies to rout of Rays

BOSTON -- Peeking into their future, the Boston Red Sox had to like what they saw at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.

For the first time in 43 years, Boston started seven rookies in a game, and right-hander Anthony Ranaudo led the way in an 11-3 rout of the Tampa Bay Rays.

“I wasn’t here for the last one (Sept. 25, 1971), but youth is served, there’s no doubt about it,” manager John Farrell said after Ranaudo (4-3) went a career-high seven innings and helped the Red Sox snap a five-game home losing streak.

Ranaudo had help. Lots of rookie help.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts drove in three runs. Third baseman Garin Cecchini hit his first major league home run and made three nifty fielding plays. Catcher Christian Vazquez drove in a run and scored one, as did second baseman Mookie Betts. Left fielder Bryce Brentz had two hits, and center fielder Rusney Castillo drew a bases-loaded walk for his first major league RBI (in his sixth game).

“There’s a talented group,” said Farrell. “We’ve got an opportunity this September to give experience. It’s good to see guys like Bryce Brentz, Garin Cecchini swing the bat as they did -- and to get seven solid innings from Anthony tonight, keeping the ball in the ballpark ... all positives.”

Ranaudo, who gave up six home runs during a three-game losing streak, allowed two runs in the first inning but settled down.

“That’s a really good building block for me to take home for the offseason,” said the 2014 International League pitcher of the year. “There’s still some things I need to work on and get better with, but, yeah, definitely something to build off of, for sure.”

He added having seven rookies on the field, “(It was) pretty awesome. That was fun.”

Boston finished the game with only one non-rookie in the field.

Ranaudo picked up his first win since beating the Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Aug. 29.

Said Farrell: “He’s got good mound presence and poise. He pitches off his fastball and establishes it, and yet I think he’s learned some valuable lessons in the time that he’s been with us (seven starts). ... I think if takes a step back and looks at the overall work this year, from April through his time in Pawtucket to now, it’s been an outstanding development year for him.”

Bogaerts and right fielder Daniel Nava had back-to-back, two-run hits in a five-run fourth inning that broke a 2-2 tie and knocked out Tampa Bay starter Jake Odorizzi (11-13).

“This is one of those blips on the pitching radar that we didn’t see coming,” Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon said. “Jake had a hard time; the relievers had a hard time, too. It was beyond them beating us up with hits. We just walked too many.”

The Rays threw 206 pitches, 181 in the first six innings, 106 in innings four through six.

The Red Sox (69-89) scored four more runs in the sixth, three of them on bases-loaded walks and the fourth on a passed ball on the third walk.

Rays designated hitter Ben Zobrist had two hits, including an RBI double in the ninth inning. Tampa Bay (76-82) is assured of finishing with a sub-.500 record.

Odorizzi struck out three in the first inning and didn’t add a strikeout after that, finishing his season one short of tying Matt Moore’s 2012 club rookie strikeout record of 175. He gave up five runs on seven hits in three-plus innings.

“I felt like I was pretty rusty,” he said. “I hadn’t pitched in a while, like seven, eight days. I just didn’t feel comfortable and didn’t have bite on my pitches. They did a good job of laying off pitches.”

NOTES: Red Sox DH David Ortiz sat out Wednesday night due to soreness that resulted from a swing Tuesday. ... Boston 3B Will Middlebrooks remained out with a sprained right hand, but SS Xander Bogaerts (stiff neck) returned to the lineup. ... Rays SS Yunel Escobar, who sprained his left knee Tuesday night and won’t play again this season, was sent back to Tampa for an MRI exam. ... Tampa Bay C Ryan Hanigan missed the game with a sore toe, and Curt Casali, his replacement, left with a concussion after taking a foul ball off the mask. ... Tampa Bay RHP Jeremy Hellickson, who earned his only victory of the season Aug. 6, pitches the series finale Thursday against Boston RHP Allen Webster. ... There was no batting practice as the Red Sox held their Photo Day, with fans lining up around the field two hours before game time.