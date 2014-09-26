Red Sox rookies fuel blowout win over Rays

BOSTON -- One night later and the story was the same for the Boston Red Sox.

Starting seven first-year players for the second night in a row, the Red Sox got the first career home runs from catcher Christian Vazquez and center fielder Rusney Castillo, strong pitching from rookie right-hander Allen Webster and all kinds of production from the rest of a talented rookie class in an 11-1 victory on Thursday night.

“A lot of very good at-bats, particularly the bottom third of the order, along with Mookie (Betts) at the top,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said after the 11-run attack fueled by the rookies. “Hard-hit balls, very good baserunning overall -- and Webby kept the game in check.”

Spots 7-9 in the batting order -- Castillo, left fielder Bryce Brentz and Vazquez -- went a combined 8-for-12 with two homers and seven RBIs, while leadoff hitter Betts had three hits and an RBI. And Webster (5-3) worked seven strong innings for the victory.

The win gave Boston a 2-1 series win and the 70th victory of the season. That’s one more than the 2012 team won in the disastrous season under Bobby Valentine.

Farrell took over and won the World Series last year and the Red Sox will finish last in the American League East again this year.

Vazquez went 4-for-4 with three RBIs, while Castillo had a three-run homer and a double. Two others rookies had a hit apiece, with third baseman Garin Cecchini also driving in a run.

The Red Sox scored 22 runs in the last two games of the series after totaling 10 in the five-game home losing streak they ended Wednesday.

Webster, who came to Boston as part of a massive 2012 trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, worked seven innings and finished his season 2-0 with two no-decisions in his last four starts. He walked one and struck out five Thursday.

“We got a lot of young guys coming up,” said Webster. “Everybody’s really good, a lot of good arms, a lot of good infielders and outfielders. We’re looking good coming forward.”

Boston made short work of right-hander Jeremy Hellickson (1-5), with Castillo’s shot capping a four-run third inning -- after Hellickson had just left.

“Give them credit. They totally beat us up tonight,” Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon said of the Red Sox.

“It just got away quickly. There’s a lot of fight in our guys. When you keep getting down that severely, it makes it more difficult. We had a couple opportunities, a couple of splashes, but that was it. They on the other hand hit the ball really well up and down.”

The rookie homers gave the Red Sox a club-record eight by rookies this season. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Vazquez and Castillo are the second set of Red Sox rookies to hit their first homers in the same game. The other pair was Garry Hancock and Chico Walker in 1980.

“It was fun,” said Vazquez, who also threw a runner out stealing in the game. “My first one ... it’s a pleasure. My family was here. It’s a pleasure.”

Shortstop Ben Zobrist singled home the Tampa Bay run, tying the game in the second inning. But the Red Sox had a 7-1 lead through three.

NOTES: DH David Ortiz, out with a right wrist injury he aggravated on Tuesday night, said he likely won’t play over the weekend. The Yankees and Derek Jeter are in town and Ortiz, asked about Jeter’s heroics in New York Thursday night, said, “Wow. That’s him. Perfect. The Yankee fans this year, they’re not going to go to the playoffs, but that was like a playoff game right there, where you end up winning it. That was unbelievable.” ... The Elias Sports Bureau, which originally said Wednesday night marked the first time since 1971 the Red Sox started seven rookies in a game, corrected that note -- it happened in both 1980 and 1987. ... 3B Will Middlebrooks (hand) remained out of the Boston lineup and may or may not play this weekend. 1B Mike Napoli (assorted injuries) and INF/OF Brock Holt (concussion) will not return. ... An MRI on Tampa Bay SS Yunel Escobar’s left knee showed no structural damage, just a bruise. ... While it wasn’t known if Yankees SS Derek Jeter will play in Boston, knuckleballing RHP Steven Wright opens the final series of the season against New York. Meanwhile, RHP Chris Archer opens Tampa Bay’s final series at Cleveland. ... Rays C Curt Casali, who sustained a concussion on a foul tip Wednesday, was feeling better but still had grogginess Thursday.