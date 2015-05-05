Odorizzi pitches Rays to win over Red Sox

BOSTON -- Rookie manager Kevin Cash tied a major league record Monday night with his 11th straight unsuccessful challenge.

But that challenge was all Cash and his Tampa Bay Rays lost in a 5-1 win over the sagging Boston Red Sox in the opener of a three-game series.

“That was something we were really trying to go after at the start of the season,” Cash said, tongue firmly planted in cheek. “I‘m glad that we’ve successfully done that.”

He said he had some back and forth with Red Sox manager John Farrell, an old pal in the other dugout.

“I’ve kind of explained that we’re not very good at it. I‘m not very good at it,” he said. “That inconclusive just gets me. I‘m not sure what that is.”

The call was on right fielder Steven Sousa Jr. trying to steal second base in the fourth inning -- and the replay was inconclusive. By that time, the Rays (14-12) had already built a 4-0 lead that became 4-1 but was in the right hand of Jake Odorizzi.

“Odo was outstanding,” said Cash, who shuffled his struggling lineup and got five runs and 11 hits out of the new grouping. He also got the first major league home run from DH Joey Butler, who brought boos down on loser Clay Buchholz with his two-run shot with no one out in the second.

The Rays, who came in with 10 runs in their last six games, got two hits apiece from Sousa, ending an 0-for-18 with hits his last two times up, shortstop Azdrubel Cabrera, snapping an 0-for-14, left fielder David DeJesus, ending an 0-for-17, and second baseman Logan Forsythe.

Odorizzi, making his 12th straight start against the AL East, allowed a run on seven hits, walked none and struck out six in seven innings to win for the first time in his last four starts. Both he and his manager felt he was getting stronger as the game went on and he finished with a season-high 110 pitches.

“I‘m just glad to get deep into the game and save the bullpen a little bit,” said Odorizzi (3-2), who also tied a club record with his sixth straight start not allowing a home run.

The Rays took a 2-0 first-inning lead after a play that saw Red Sox left fielder Hanley Ramirez run into the barrier down the left-field line and leave with a sprained left shoulder. He has had two procedures on the shoulder but Farrell thought it was a day-to-day situation.

Farrell also thought Ramirez, who held his left arm against his body as he walked off, had the ball long enough for a catch and challenged. He lost and the next two hitters drove in runs with hits, the second, DeJesus driving the ball through second baseman Dustin Pedroia.

Butler, recalled when outfielder Desmond Jennings went down over the weekend, made it 4-0 in the second.

The win came in the seventh game of a nine-game Tampa Bay “road trip,” with their three games over the weekend played at home with the Rays being the visitors because of the trouble in Baltimore.

The Red Sox dropped their fourth straight to fall to 12-14 and into last place in the AL East. They also saw a starting pitcher give up at least five runs for the 10th time in 26 games.

“We can’t think that going into every game we’re going to put seven or eight runs up-that doesn’t happen in this league,” said Farrell. “We have to rely on a starting group that pitches more consistently.”

Buchholz allowed four runs on five hits in the first inning-plus but went on to throw a season-high 107 pitches. The fifth run against him, in the seventh, became the first inherited runner this season to score against right-hander Junichi Tazawa.

Buchholz, hearing boos after allowing the four runs, settled down, but still hasn’t won since Opening Day and fell to 1-4. His ERA rose from 5.76 to 6.03.

Right fielder Brock Holt had a triple and double and scored the Boston run.

NOTES: WEEI.com reported Red Sox DH David Ortiz had two appeal hearings on Monday, one for his recent contact with an umpire that led to a one-game suspension and the other for his 2103 phone smashing in the dugout in Baltimore. That one cost him $5,000. ... Tampa RHP Alex Cobb suffered a setback as he tries to make his way back from a right forearm strain and was shut down for at least a few days. ... The Red Sox officially added INF Luis Jimenez, claimed off waivers Sunday, and sent RHP Dalier Hinojosa back to Triple-A Pawtucket after he made his major-league debut Sunday night. ... “Star Wars” characters were on the field before the game.