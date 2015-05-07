Slumping Red Sox fall to visiting Rays

BOSTON -- Joey Butler did it again on Wednesday night.

The left fielder had the hot hand in Tampa Bay’s three-game series in Boston, capping off the set with his two-run, bases-loaded single to right field off Boston left-hander Justin Masterson in the top of the fifth inning to lead the Rays to a 5-3 win in the finale at Fenway Park.

“I was able to get a hit right when we needed it,” Butler said.

This was Butler’s first full series with the Rays after being called up from Triple-A Durham on Sunday. He started all three games in Boston, hitting a home run and driving in four.

“It was huge,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said about Butler’s bat. “A bunch of hits, some RBIs. Joey gives a really good at-bat.”

Butler was brought to the big leagues as a replacement for injured center fielder Desmond Jennings, but he’s been much more than just a placeholder in the outfield.

That hasn’t been much of a surprise to anybody, either.

“(I‘m) not really surprised,” Butler said of his offensive heroics. “(I‘m) thankful, grateful.”

“No, he hasn’t (surprised us),” said Cash. “I played with him my last year playing. We were in Triple-A and the guy raked. He’s kind of continued to do so ever since then.”

Tampa Bay (15-13) claimed a series victory with a pair of wins, outscoring Boston 9-5. It was the fifth loss in six games for the Red Sox (13-15), who have dropped their last two series.

Alex Colome (2-0) turned in a solid outing in his first career start against Boston, as the Tampa Bay right-hander allowed only two earned runs on four hits and struck out four in five innings.

Brad Boxberger silenced the Red Sox in the ninth, picking up his seventh save. The Rays right-hander hasn’t allowed a run in his last six appearances in 2015 and has held Boston scoreless three times out of the bullpen this season.

Evan Longoria, who had his 1,000th career hit Monday, blasted a pair of solo home runs in the game, including a ninth-inning shot that cleared the Green Monster to give the third baseman his third long ball of the year and seal the victory.

Masterson (2-1) suffered his first loss of the year. He was chased after 4 1/3 innings, walking six and surrendering all four earned runs on seven hits for the Red Sox.

“The first three innings were great,” said Masterson, who loaded the bases in the fourth and fifth innings and paid the price on Butler’s decisive hit. “The fourth I got through it. The fifth, I tried to fix through it, but couldn’t make the adjustment.”

Boston threatened a late comeback after center fielder Mookie Betts hit a solo home run to left, his third of the series and fifth on the season, on a 2-0 fastball in the eighth inning to make it a 4-3 game. Later that inning, the Red Sox loaded the bases with only one out.

Daniel Nava, pinch-hitting for left fielder Allen Craig, grounded into a fielder’s choice at first and right fielder Brock Holt followed suit with a groundout to first to crush the rally.

With a runner on second and nobody out in the ninth, Boston’s rookie catcher Blake Swihart popped out to the catcher. Betts walked after teasing the fans with a couple of rockets into foul territory to put runners on first and second.

Second baseman Dustin Pedroia struck out swinging for the second out. Newly acquired infielder Luis Jimenez, who entered the game as a pinch runner for designated hitter David Ortiz, sent a dribbler out in front of the catcher to record the game’s final out.

The Red Sox were 2-for-26 with runners in scoring position in the series.

“It’s been a mixed bag with the end result,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “The bottom line is missed opportunities. I think we’ve done a good job of creating opportunities, but we haven’t been able to cash in.”

NOTES: Wednesday was the 100th anniversary of former Red Sox pitcher Babe Ruth’s first home run. Ruth’s granddaughter, Linda Ruth Tosetti, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Fenway Park. ... Tampa Bay RHP Alex Colome improved to 4-0 in five career starts on the road. ... Rays LHP Jake McGee (elbow) made his third rehab appearance Tuesday, striking out one in one scoreless inning for Triple-A Durham. He will pitch again Friday. ... Red Sox rookie C Blake Swihart recorded his first career RBI on his first big-league extra-base hit, a double to left-center field in the third inning. ... LF Hanley Ramirez (shoulder) remained out of Boston’s lineup for the second consecutive game. ... Tampa Bay opens an eight-game homestand Thursday against Texas. Boston heads out for a 10-game trip that starts Friday in Toronto.