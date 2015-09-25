Rays win, still have (slim) chance for postseason

BOSTON -- Evan Longoria’s focus is making sure the Tampa Bay Rays don’t finish last.

With some luck, they might just make the playoffs.

The Rays’ third baseman hit his 20th home run of the year to kick-start a three-run sixth inning, powering Tampa Bay to a third straight victory and its fifth in the last seven games with a 4-2 win over the Boston Red Sox in the finale of a four-game series Thursday night at Fenway Park.

“I think this group has done a really good job of just going day-to-day,” Longoria said. “We’re trying to win. We’re just trying not to be in last place, at this point.”

Tampa Bay (75-78) fell into the AL East cellar after Boston’s series-opening win Monday, but the Rays reclaimed fourth place the next day and held the Red Sox to two runs in each of the final three games while scoring 15 in that span.

“Winning is always on our mind,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “We’ve just got to go out and continue to play good baseball.”

After Thursday’s win, the Rays were only five games out of the second AL wild-card spot with nine to play, although they would need to leapfrog five teams in the standings and had just a 0.1 percent chance of making the postseason entering the day, according to MLB.com.

“I think we all understand where we’re at in the standings and the held that would be needed throughout the rest of the league,” Cash said. “Let’s just continue to play good baseball.”

Longoria has done his part, especially at Fenway Park. The three-time All-Star went 3-for-4 to extend his Fenway hitting streak to 14 games, the longest in franchise history.

“I like playing here,” Longoria said. “I think it’s a great atmosphere for baseball. I think just coming into an environment like this, knowing it’s hostile -- you know, the fans are into it -- it just helps you get up and it helps with just playing your best.”

With Boston (72-80) leading 2-0 in the sixth, Longoria hit a solo shot off Red Sox left-hander Wade Miley that started a two-out rally.

Tampa Bay second baseman Logan Forsythe singled, and shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera tied the game with a double.

Rays right fielder Steven Souza Jr. proceeded to smack a go-ahead double to cap the inning and secure the series-clinching victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay center fielder Kevin Kiermaier added insurance with a solo homer in the seventh.

Cabrera, Kiermaier and Forsythe all had two hits for Tampa Bay.

Rays right-hander Erasmo Ramirez (11-6) shook off an early homer to post seven quality innings, allowing only two runs on four hits and striking out six. He didn’t issue a walk.

Rays right-hander Brad Boxberger converted his 38th save of the year with a scoreless ninth.

Boston was powered by a two-hit night for designated hitter David Ortiz, who clubbed a two-run home run -- his 36th of the season and No. 502 of his career.

“Our offense was held in check for the third consecutive day,” Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo said. “I think that’s what, six runs in three days. And we feel like we can win some of those games. But unfortunately we were playing catch up, we couldn’t do it today.”

Ortiz’s notched his 100th and 101st RBIs of the year, giving him his ninth 100-RBI campaign to tie Ted Williams for most in Red Sox history. Ortiz also recorded his franchise-best sixth season of at least 35 homers and 100 RBIs, one more than Jimmie Foxx and Manny Ramirez.

Miley (11-11) departed after 6 1/3 innings, having surrendered four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out three.

NOTES: Mike Hazen was named senior vice president/general manager of the Red Sox. “This organization is prestigious, successful, has history -- history that I‘m proud of personally, one that I grew up in,” said Hazen, a 39-year-old Abington, Mass., native who worked in Boston’s front office for 10 years. ... Red Sox LF Hanley Ramirez (right shoulder inflammation) was shut down for the rest of the season, but the team still plans to move him to first base in 2016. “We are very interested in seeing that happen,” Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo said. ... Boston 3B Pablo Sandoval was diagnosed with pneumonia and will be re-evaluated Saturday. Sandoval missed the four-game series against Tampa Bay with what the team originally called a “significant upper-respiratory infection.”... Rays LHP Jake McGee (knee) is on pace to return Friday. ... Tampa Bay RHP Jake Odorizzi flew to Toronto on Thursday ahead of Friday’s start.