Kiermaier homer in 10th helps Rays defeat Red Sox

BOSTON -- Kevin Kiermaier said he was “just trying to find a way to get on base” when he led off the 10th inning of a scoreless game on Tuesday night.

For Kiermaier, getting on base hasn’t been easy this season. He was in a 1-for-25 slump when he walked up to face reliever Matt Barnes, just into the game.

“I just wanted to have good at-bat right there,” Kiermaier said after his home run broke the tie and keyed a three-run inning that lifted the Tampa Bay Rays to a 3-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

Kiermaier’s first homer of the season, a shot into the right-field stands, came on a 2-2 pitch and gave the Rays the runs they needed to reward the three pitchers who combined on a one-hitter and retired the last 23 Red Sox batters.

The win, the third in a row for the Rays (6-7), also ended Tampa Bay’s 11-game extra-inning losing streak dating back to last June. It was the first extra-inning shutout win on the road in Rays history.

Desmond Jennings doubled home two unearned runs later in the 10th as the Rays sent the Red Sox (6-7) down to their third consecutive defeat.

For the second straight game, Tampa Bay left-hander Drew Smyly tied his career high with 11 strikeouts. For the second straight game, he didn’t win, but he played a big role in the shutout win on a chilly night. Smyly, who also caught a foul ball as he came together with first baseman Logan Morrison and catcher Curt Casali, allowed Boston’s only hit and walked two in eight brilliant innings, pitching out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the third inning.

“I was just really sharp tonight,” said Smyly, 0-2 with a 2.91 ERA. “I had really good command with all four of my pitches. I was able to get ahead and work the counts.”

Erasmo Ramirez (3-0), who was being considered for a Thursday start before manager Kevin Cash decided to go with Jake Odorizzi on his regular rest, worked a perfect ninth. Alex Colome finished it off with a perfect 10th, striking out two, for his and the team’s second save of the season.

Kiermaier, just 5-for-32 (.156) on the season when he came up, hit his homer of Barnes (1-1), the sixth Boston pitcher. It was the 14th home run of the season for the light-hitting Rays, who are hitting just .207 as a team.

The Red Sox have scored six runs during the three-game losing streak.

Boston starter Joe Kelly left with a right shoulder impingement after facing four batters, leading to manager John Farrell employing a parade of relievers. Heath Hembree, recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket earlier in the day to help a beleaguered bullpen -- but later in games -- came on and threw 3 1/3 scoreless frames.

Robbie Ross Jr. tossed three scoreless frames before Junichi Tazawa and Craig Kimbrel pitched an inning apiece prior to Barnes’ entrance. Left-hander Tommy Layne gave up Jennings’ double after an error by third baseman Travis Shaw loaded the bases in the 10th.

Kelly walked two of the first three batters before rallying from a 3-0 count to strike out Corey Dickerson. A meeting then took place on the mound, and Kelly wound up walking off the field with Farrell, who was quite vocal toward the pitcher in the meeting.

“He’s sore,” Farrell said after the game, indicating his pitcher is likely headed for the disabled list. “As much as he tried to gain a little velocity, he felt a little bit of a grabbing or pinching sensation. The right shoulder impingement is what he’s been diagnosed with. Likely that he’s going to miss some time.”

Kelly, who appeared to be flexing his right shoulder on one of his pitches, threw 23 pitches in two-thirds of an inning.

“Just wasn’t feeling right out there,” he said. “From warming up, I thought I’d be able to get through it. Getting through that first inning, just couldn’t really get loose out there and obviously you could tell with the velocity. Wasn’t feeling right.”

The Red Sox had their only scoring chance in the third inning. Smyly walked Chris Young and Ryan Hanigan, and Jackie Bradley Jr., playing on his 26th birthday, loaded the bases with a single. However, Mookie Betts forced Young at the plate and Dustin Pedroia banged into a double play, his team-high fourth of the season.

NOTES: Rays RF Steven Souza Jr. said he visited a woman who was hospitalized after a foul ball he hit struck her during a home game last Friday. He brought her flowers and a card signed by the team. The woman has been released from the hospital. ... Rays RHP Chris Archer faces RHP Rick Porcello in Game 2 of the series Wednesday night. ... The Red Sox sent RHP Noe Ramirez to Triple-A Pawtucket, recalling RHP Heath Hembree for a rested arm. ... Boston LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (knee) and RHP Carson Smith (elbow) continue to make progress in their rehabs at extended spring training in Fort Myers, Fla.