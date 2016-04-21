Boston’s bats wake up in win over Rays

BOSTON -- It seemed like Tuesday’s one-hit blunder served as a wakeup call for the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.

After mustering just one knock in a 3-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in extra innings, the Red Sox pounded a season-high 12 hits en route to a 7-3 win over the Rays at Fenway Park.

“We got shut down last night, but you put that behind you,” Boston manager John Farrell said. “Short memory is a good thing. To come out and score early I think was a key for us tonight.”

David Ortiz hit a pair of doubles and drove in three runs and Mookie Betts blasted a two-run home run. Xander Bogaerts and Chris Young also drove in runs for Boston (7-7).

“We know what we’re capable of,” Bogaerts said. “It’s not all the nights we’re going to have good nights, but our pitching is helping us right now. So it’s all up to us on the offensive side to keep piling up some runs for them right now.”

Rick Porcello (3-0) logged his third straight start of six or more innings, providing some much needed relief to a weary Boston bullpen.

Coming in, the Red Sox had used an average of nearly four relievers per outing through the first eight games of their 10-game homestand.

On Wednesday, Boston needed only two -- Junichi Tazawa and Noe Ramirez -- as Porcello allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out a season-best nine batters over seven innings.

“Bullpen had a lot of work the past couple of days, so definitely paramount to go deep into the game and take a little pressure off them,” Porcello said.

Evan Longoria’s team-record 15-game hitting streak at Fenway, which was tied for the longest among active visiting players, ended after an 0-for-4 night.

Longoria, Corey Dickerson and Hank Conger each had an RBI for Tampa Bay (6-8), which had won three straight and saw its franchise-best four-game winning streak at Fenway end.

“For as quiet as (the Red Sox) bats were (Tuesday), they sure broke them out today,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “They kind of had a relentless attack going, really good approach. You know coming into this, facing this team, they’re very capable of doing that.”

Chris Archer (0-4) lost for the seventh time in his last 10 starts for the Rays, lasting just 4 1/3 innings while giving up six runs on eight hits and three walks and striking out six.

Tampa Bay couldn’t carry any of the momentum from Tuesday’s three-run 10th inning into the early stages of Wednesday’s game, getting only two hits off Porcello through five innings.

Longoria’s two-out groundout gave the Rays a run in the sixth and Dickerson homered in the next at-bat. Young got a run back for Boston with his RBI single in the bottom of the frame.

Conger singled to drive in Tampa’s third run in the seventh, ending Porcello’s night.

“I didn’t execute pitches very well,” Archer said. “After (the first inning), I threw the ball OK, not anything special but putting the team down 3-0 with eight innings left is never a good position to be in.”

Bogaerts’ RBI single kicked off the scoring with nobody out in the first inning and Ortiz’s two-run double the next at-bat made it 3-0. Betts’ homer an inning later put Boston ahead 5-0.

Ortiz made it 6-0 with a double in the fifth that allowed Bogaerts to score from first.

Bogaerts jogged gingerly around third and left the game in the sixth with left quad tightness. Brock Holt moved from left field to shortstop and Chris Young entered the game in left.

“I probably felt it my first at-bat when I got the base hit and (Ortiz) had the double that I scored on. That’s when I started feeling it,” said Bogaerts, who was already feeling better after the game and expects to be ready to play Thursday.

“With the cold weather, it just didn’t get better. But then the second time I scored from first, again I just felt like a little tightness right there, like a little grab.”

NOTES: Opened on April 20, 1912, Fenway Park celebrated its 104th birthday Wednesday. ... Three years ago Wednesday, Red Sox DH David Ortiz delivered his iconic pregame speech after the Boston Marathon bombing, saying, “This is our (expletive) city.” ... Boston placed RHP Joe Kelly (right shoulder impingement) on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday. Kelly left Tuesday’s start 23 pitches into the first inning. After using six relievers Tuesday, the Red Sox recalled RHP Noe Ramirez and selected RHP William Cuevas from Triple-A Pawtucket. The team also returned INF Marco Hernandez to Pawtucket and designated LHP Edwin Escobar for assignment. ... Rays C Hank Conger made his first start Wednesday since Cleveland stole five bases against him April 14. ... Red Sox President/CEO Emeritus Larry Lucchino was named chairman of the Boston-based Jimmy Fund on Wednesday. ... Rays RHP Jake Odorizzi (0-1, 2.41 ERA) opposes Red Sox LHP David Price (2-0, 4.50 ERA) in Thursday’s series finale.