Red Sox overcome injuries to beat Rays

BOSTON -- John Farrell spent much of his Friday night postgame media session talking about injuries.

"We're a little banged up right now," the Red Sox manager said after Boston edged the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5 in the opener of a three-game series that takes both teams up to the All-Star break.

The game information seemed almost secondary as Farrell went through his injury list, which grew by the significant loss of closer Craig Kimbrel to a left knee injury -- knocking him out of Tuesday's All-Star Game in San Diego -- and Brock Holt's left ankle sprain.

The struggling Koji Uehara came on for the save in the ninth inning, allowing a two-out homer to Evan Longoria -- his fourth hit of the game -- before nailing down his third save.

"After pregame conditioning and (batting practice), he came in complaining of some left knee discomfort," Farrell said of Kimbrel. "He was sent for an MRI here tonight."

Asked about the All-Star Game, Farrell said, "I'd probably venture to say he's not going to be available for that."

Kimbrel wasn't the only unavailable reliever -- Junichi Tazawa is experiencing tightness in his pitching shoulder.

The Red Sox started with Travis Shaw resting a bruised left foot, but he wound up finishing the game after Hanley Ramirez fouled a ball off his left shin for the second straight game.

All this after Holt was lost to his ankle sprain, Farrell calling it a "Grade 1," the least severe. He said Holt was in a boot for "precautionary" reasons, but added, "He was able to walk around in the clubhouse here. What other further imaging is to be had, I don't know that yet, but unfortunately we had to get him off the field."

The postgame M*A*S*H report overshadowed newcomer Aaron Hill's two RBI singles in his first game -- and Bryce Brentz coming in for Holt and going 2-for-2, including a tie-breaking single in the sixth inning.

"Honestly, I was hoping he was OK," Brentz said. "After that, it's time to go to work ... I just always try to come to field every day ready. ... Luckily, I was able to do something to help the team out."

David Ortiz hit his 21st homer of the season as the Red Sox, 5-2 on their current homestand, handed the Rays their 20th loss in the last 23 games, which came in Tampa Bay's 3,000th game in franchise history.

Said Hill, picked up from the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday: "The last day has been kind of a whirlwind. To walk away with a win and being able to contribute was a special day."

Brentz's hit made a loser of Chris Archer (4-12), who became the first 12-game loser in the majors while falling to 1-9 lifetime against the Red Sox. His team erased 0-2 and 2-4 deficits but he couldn't maintain the ties.

"It's tough," Archer said. "You want to go out there and have shut-down innings after we score.

"I'm typically better than what I've shown a lot of starts this year and hopefully for the team's sake we can still win the series and personally come back after the All-Star break and be more consistent."

Sean O'Sullivan allowed four runs in five innings. Winner Robbie Ross Jr. (1-1) pitched a scoreless sixth, and Heath Hembree and Matt Barnes followed suit in the seventh and eighth.

Logan Forsythe hit a solo homer and stole a base and Nick Franklin had two hits, an RBI and two steals for the last-place Rays.

Holt, who recently returned from a six-week absence with a concussion, stole second (one of four Red Sox steals, two by Mookie Betts) but caught his foot on the bag as he continued his slide, his left bending under him. He was able to walk off the field but was clearly favoring the leg. X-rays were negative and he will be re-evaluated Saturday.

NOTES: The Boston Globe reported a section of the Fenway Park concourse was cordoned off after the game because of a suspicious package. ... Boston added utility man Michael Martinez from Cleveland for cash considerations and designated INF Sean Coyle for assignment. ... Al Horford, introduced by the Boston Celtics at a Friday morning press conference, threw out the first pitch. ... Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria and Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia both came up short in the Final Vote for the last spot on the American League All-Star team. ... RHP Rick Porcello, 7-0 in eight starts at Fenway this season, faces LHP Matt Moore Saturday. ... RHP Alex Colome, the Rays' lone All-Star, will ride with Boston's six All-Stars on a chartered flight to San Diego for the game. ... Boston 2B Yoan Moncada was rated the No. 1 major league prospect at midseason by Baseball America, while LF Andrew Benintendi was No. 9. SS Willy Adames, 23rd, was the top Rays player.