Porcello, Bogaerts lead Red Sox past Rays

BOSTON -- Rick Porcello hasn't given the Boston Red Sox much to worry about when he takes the mound.

Especially at Fenway Park.

Porcello (11-2) claimed the Red Sox's team lead in wins Saturday, tossing seven innings and allowing one run with five strikeouts in leading Boston to a 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

"That's what our job is," Porcello said after improving to 8-0 in nine starts at Fenway in 2016. "It's to be consistent, give us a chance to win every time out, and I take pride in doing my job."

Xander Bogaerts belted a two-run home run and Dustin Pedroia also drove in a pair as Boston (48-38) improved to 6-2 in July and is 10 games over .500 for the first time since June 19.

It was the 10th homer of the season for Bogaerts, who has now reached base in 20 consecutive games, while Pedroia has had at least one hit in 12 of his last 13 games.

Koji Uehara picked up his fourth save in place of All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel, who is expected to miss 3-6 weeks after undergoing surgery for a left knee injury.

Uehara is no stranger to the closer role -- he compiled 72 saves as the Red Sox's primary closer from 2013-2015, recording the final out as Boston won its seventh World Series in 2013.

"Koji's our closer, and days when he's not going to be available we've got Brad to turn to," Red Sox manager John Farrell said of Brad Ziegler, who was acquired from Arizona early Saturday morning to help absorb Kimbrel's absence.

Brad Miller hit a solo home run, his fourth blast this month and his 14th of the campaign, as last-place Tampa Bay (34-53) extended its franchise-worst stretch of 21 losses in 24 games.

"We know what we're capable of doing," Rays starter Matt Moore said. "Regardless of what just happened the last month, that sounds like a victim attitude. I don't think anybody in here is going to admit to that -- I know I won't."

Moore (5-6) exited after six innings, allowing four runs -- but just two earned -- on seven hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

A pair of monster shots accounted for the early offense.

The Rays struck first as Miller deposited a 1-1 two-seam fastball from Porcello into the third-row seats of the Green Monster in left field in the first inning.

Bogaerts one-upped Miller, walloping Moore's 0-2 heater over the Monster entirely for a two-run blast in the fourth, which flipped the one-run advantage to the Red Sox.

That ended Moore's scoreless streak against Boston at 14 2/3 innings.

Pedroia extended the lead in the fifth, ripping a single to left to plate two runs after Boston opened the frame by putting runners on second and third with nobody out.

NOTES: Boston acquired closer RHP Brad Ziegler from Arizona for RHP Jose Almonte and 2B Luis Alejandro Basabe on Saturday, and Ziegler will be activated Sunday. The move is a result of Red Sox All-Star closer RHP Craig Kimbrel (left knee medial meniscus tear) being placed on the 15-day disabled list. Kimbrel, hurt catching fly balls during batting practice Friday, will undergo surgery Monday and is expected to miss 3-6 weeks. Ziegler is 2-3 with a 2.82 ERA and 18 saves. Ziegler and RHP Koji Uehara will share the closer role in Kimbrel's absence. ... Red Sox LHP Sean O'Sullivan (left knee tendinitis) will be placed on the 15-day disabled list to make room for Ziegler, the team announced after Saturday's game. 1B Hanley Ramirez (left shin contusion) wasn't in the lineup after fouling a ball off his leg for the second straight game Thursday. INF/OF Brock Holt (left ankle sprain) and RHP Junichi Tazawa (shoulder tightness) are both day-to-day, but aren't expected to land on the DL. ... Boston added INF/OF Michael Martinez, acquired from Cleveland on Friday, to the 25-man roster and recalled RHP Noe Ramirez from Triple-A Pawtucket. INF Marco Hernandez was optioned to Pawtucket and LF/C Blake Swihart (left ankle sprain) was transferred to the 60-day DL. ... Tampa Bay LHP Dana Eveland cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Durham. Eveland has been designated for assignment by the Rays twice this season. ... Rays RHP Jake Odorizzi (3-4, 4.33 ERA) counters Red Sox David Price (8-6, 4.64 ERA) in Sunday's series finale.