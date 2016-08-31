Longoria drives Rays to win over Red Sox

BOSTON -- Clay Buchholz knew he had to be careful with Evan Longoria, the one truly potent bat in the Tampa Bay Rays lineup.

The veteran right-hander wasn't careful enough.

"Good hitter -- that's one of the guys that you shouldn't let beat you, and I let him beat me, so it's on me," Buchholz said after serving up a solo home run to Longoria in the eighth inning that gave the Rays a 4-3 decision over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

The Tampa Bay third baseman hit his 30th career home run -- his third in the last week -- against Boston to snap a 3-3 tie that was created when rookie catcher Luke Maile hit a game-tying, two-run homer off starter Drew Pomeranz in the seventh.

Buchholz threw 29 pitches Monday, then 10 more Tuesday, including the game-decider.

"He's trying to elevate a fastball on a 1-2 count," said Red Sox manager John Farrell, who used Buchholz, a starter his entire career until being moved to the bullpen three times this season, a second straight night because Brad Ziegler had the flu. "He didn't get (the pitch) up, obviously enough, elevate it, probably towards the inner half of the plate.

"Obviously, Evan Longoria's done a lot of damage against us, and the last couple times that we've had eighth-inning situations, he's come up big. Down there against (Rick) Porcello, hanging breaking ball. Today, fastball that doesn't get to the spot is the difference in this one."

Longoria hit a game-tying homer off Porcello in St. Petersburg, Fla., last week. But even with the three homers, he is just 4-for-21 (.190) in the two series. Before Tuesday night, he was hitting .212 with one homer in 52 career at-bats against Buchholz, but he hit the 16th homer of his career at Fenway Park. He had two sacrifice flies Monday.

"It's always impressive, but ... it is what he does," Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. "That's why he's such a special player. We're thankful we've got Longo on our side."

Pomeranz, who has come on strong after a slow start in Boston, was trying to "bounce" a 1-2 pitch to Maile, who had struck out twice in the game and once last week against the left-hander.

Asked about the bullpen losing the game, Pomeranz said, "This one's on me, though. ... It sucks sometimes when one pitch can bite you.

"I didn't expect that guy to hit that curveball. I don't miss very much with my curveball, I have pretty good control with it. It's just one of those things -- it literally went right into his bat."

Tampa Bay reliever Enny Romero (2-0) worked a perfect seventh with two strikeouts to earn the win. Erasmo Ramirez pitched a perfect eighth and Alex Colome the ninth for his 29th save in 31 chances. With first and second and two outs, pinch hitter Sandy Leon looked at three consecutive strikes to end it.

The Rays' two homers took starter Jake Odorizzi off the hook. He hasn't lost since July 10. Odorizzi yielded three runs on five hits in six innings. He walked two and struck out seven.

"Odo was really good again. He was outstanding," Cash said. "Just a little bit of luck didn't go his way. Offensively, big night for Luke Maile. That was a huge hit, maybe one of his biggest hits of his career, so that was exciting.

"Then Longo comes up and, doing what he's done all year, gets a big hit and hits another homer."

Pomeranz permitted three runs on five hits in 6 2/3 innings. He fanned eight and walked two.

Hanley Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a solo homer, driving in a run when his pop fly couldn't be handled among three Rays players. He has five hits in the first two games of the series.

The loss, Boston's fifth in seven games, left the Red Sox two games behind the losing Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East.

Buchholz (5-10) reached doubles figures in losses for only the second time in his career.

NOTES: 2B Dustin Pedroia returned to the Boston lineup after missing two games to attend a family funeral. He went 1-for-3 with a walk. ... Because of a potential tropical storm, the Rays were considering contingency plans for their return to Florida after Wednesday's game and could spend the night in Boston and fly home on Thursday, an off day. ... The Red Sox were one of 28 teams to watch Tim Tebow's workout Tuesday, but president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told NESN, "I don't think we'll be rushing out to make a signing." ... Rays LHP Drew Smyly, 4-0 with a 2.82 ERA over his last seven starts, closes the series against Red Sox RHP Steven Wright. ... Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said the club will call one or two pitchers up when the rosters expand Thursday, then will add more bodies when Triple-A Durham finishes next week. ... OF Desmond Jennings, released by the Rays on Saturday, cleared waivers and is a free agent. He has a knee injury and was on the disabled list when released.