Preview: Rays at Rockies

The Tampa Bay Rays ended one long losing streak and hope to halt another when they begin a nine-game road trip on Monday against the Colorado Rockies. The Rays had dropped eight in a row before Evan Longoria’s two home runs led to Sunday’s 5-2 home victory over Baltimore, and now they look to put a stop to a 10-game losing streak on the road.

Longoria has been the most consistent force for Tampa Bay this season with team highs of 21 homers and 49 RBIs, and he is 9-for-24 with three blasts over his last six contests. Struggling left-hander Drew Smyly, who could be on the move prior to the August 1 trade deadline, takes the mound for the Rays against Colorado rookie Tyler Anderson in the series opener. The Rockies won their first two contests after the All-Star break but dropped a 1-0 decision at Atlanta on Sunday to lead into a seven-game homestand. Rookie of the Year candidate Trevor Story (21 homers, 57 RBIs) should return to the lineup for Colorado after being rested on Sunday and slugger Nolan Arenado (23, 71) comes in after a 4-for-11 series versus the Braves.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH Drew Smyly (2-10, 5.47 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Tyler Anderson (1-3, 3.03)

Smyly needs a good start to raise his trade value after going winless over his last nine outings (0-6), allowing four or more runs in seven of those turns - including each of the last four. The Arkansas native did not register a strikeout in a loss to the Los Angeles Angels last time out but has recorded 108 over 100 1/3 innings this season. Smyly, who has yielded 20 homers in 17 starts, is facing Colorado for the first time.

Anderson has not permitted more than three runs in any his first six major-league outings, recording a quality start in four of them. Opponents are batting .281 against the Las Vegas native, but he has kept the damage to a minimum with just six walks to go along with 32 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings. Anderson has faced one American League opponent, giving up three runs - two earned - in six innings of a loss to Toronto.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado OF Charlie Blackmon has hit safely in nine straight games, going 13-for-40 during that stretch.

2. Tampa Bay INF Steve Pearce (hamstring) could return before the end of the road trip, which includes games in Oakland and at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

3. The previous nine games in the interleague series have been played in Colorado, and the Rays took two of three in the last meeting in 2013 while scoring 18 runs.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Rockies 5