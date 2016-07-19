Preview: Rays at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies look to even their record at home and win for the fourth time in five games since the All-Star break when they host the struggling Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. The Rockies improved to 21-22 with a 7-4 victory over the Rays on Monday in the opener of their three-game set as Trevor Story continued his standout rookie season with his 22nd homer.

Colorado posted 12 hits Monday and has scored 22 runs in three wins since the break while leadoff batter Charlie Blackmon is riding a 10-game hitting streak (14-for-45). Tyler Chatwood will try to rebound from a rough outing for the Rockies as he opposes promising rookie Blake Snell. The Rays have dropped 11 straight road games and 25 of 29 overall while sitting at the bottom of the American League in runs scored. Colorado must be careful against Evan Longoria, who notched his team-high 50th RBI on Monday and is 11-for-28 over his last seven contests.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH Blake Snell (1-4, 3.69 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Tyler Chatwood (8-5, 3.29)

Snell has allowed two or fewer earned runs in four of his first six major-league starts, including last time out against the Los Angeles Angels on July 7. The 23-year-old Seattle native took the loss in that game despite giving up two runs in six innings with a season-best seven strikeouts. Snell, who faces his first National League team, has yielded one home run but issued 17 walks in 31 2/3 innings.

Chatwood suffered only his second loss since early May last time out, when he permitted four runs on eight hits and three walks over five innings against Philadelphia. The 26-year-old has not allowed a home run in eight starts but has issued at least three walks in six consecutive outings. Chatwood is 0-1 with a 7.36 ERA over two career outings – both in 2011 while with the Angels -- against Tampa Bay.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rays 2B and leadoff batter Logan Forsythe is just 6-for-45 over his last 11 games.

2. Colorado 1B Mark Reynolds recorded three hits Monday after going hitless in 15 at-bats over his previous five games.

3. Tampa Bay INF Steve Pearce (hamstring) will be activated for Tuesday’s contest and UTIL Nick Franklin was optioned to Triple-A Durham.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Rockies 3