Preview: Rays at Rockies

The Tampa Bay Rays have a chance to post their first road series victory in more than a month when they visit the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday afternoon in the rubber match of their three-game set. The Rays snapped an 11-game losing streak away from home with a 10-1 romp following a lengthy rain delay on Tuesday.

Evan Longoria is in the midst of a torrid stretch for reeling Tampa Bay, which has won only five of its last 30 games. Longoria launched a towering home run in Tuesday's victory and is 6-for-13 with three blasts, two triples and six RBIs over his last three contests. Colorado's Charlie Blackmon went 2-for-4 on Tuesday to extend his hitting streak to a season high-tying 11 games. Rays right-hander Chris Archer, who leads the majors with 13 losses and is 0-6 in his last seven starts, will oppose Rockies left-hander Jorge De La Rosa in the series finale.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Chris Archer (4-13, 4.68 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (6-6, 5.50)

Archer's drought continued when he allowed four runs and seven hits over 7 1/3 innings in a 4-3 loss to Baltimore last time out to remain winless since June 6. He has allowed at least four runs in five of his last six turns and isn't getting much help from an offense that's produced 16 runs during his seven-start skid. Archer's numbers away from home are awful, as he is 3-6 with a 6.75 ERA in 10 road starts.

His high ERA notwithstanding, De La Rosa registered his sixth consecutive quality start since rejoining the rotation by holding Atlanta to two runs and eight hits over six innings on Friday. It was the third straight road turn for De La Rosa, who has yielded only one run in his last 15 frames at Coors Field. De La Rosa is 1-1 with a bloated 10.13 ERA in two starts against the Rays, but he hasn't faced them since 2009.

WALK-OFFS

1. Longoria is 16-for-41 over his last 10 games.

2. Rockies rookie SS Trevor Story is 4-for-5 with a pair of homers and three walks in the series.

3. Rays 1B Steve Pearce was 2-for-5 with a two-run blast on Tuesday in his return from the disabled list.

PREDICTION: Rockies 5, Rays 4