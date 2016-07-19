Story goes deep, Rockies hold off Rays

DENVER -- Before his team began an important seven-game homestand Monday, Colorado Rockies manager Walt Weiss sized up the situation.

"There's a sense of urgency with our club, and I like the way they're responding so far," Weiss said.

Weiss was even more pleased when the Rockies beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-4, as relievers Adam Ottavino in the seventh and Jason Motte in the eighth stranded the tying run at third base.

The Rockies, who are on the fringe of the National League wild-card race and play seven games this week against the Rays and lowly Atlanta Braves, have won three of four and the Rays have lost three of four since the All-Star break.

The downtrodden Rays fell for the 25th time in 29 games. They have lost 11 straight road games, the third longest streak in franchise history.

Trevor Story hit a two-run homer for the Rockies, and Tyler Anderson stymied the Rays until he faltered in the seventh. Ottavino, in his fifth game since returning from Tommy John surgery, bailed out Anderson (2-3). Motte then came up big in the eighth with no margin for error.

With Colorado ahead 5-4, Evan Longoria led off the eighth with a triple against Motte, who had just taken the mound. It was Longoria's second triple of the game. Motte struck out pinch hitter Corey Dickerson, who returned to Coors Field for the first time since the Rockies traded him to the Rays in January, Logan Morrison and Steven Souza Jr.

"We've got to find a way to get those guys in," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "The guys know that. They're doing everything they could to get the big hit, the big fly ball. It just didn't happen. I think you saw Motte dial it up there. He challenged with a lot of fastballs, we just didn't make the adjustments."

Anderson issued a leadoff walk in the seventh and a run-scoring triple to Tim Beckham with one out. Luke Maile followed with a run-scoring single, and pinch hitter Nick Franklin scorched a double just past shortstop Story that made it 5-4 and finished Anderson's workday.

Anderson allowed two hits through six innings and three in succession in the seventh. Ottavino relieved Anderson, who has pitched at least six innings in four straight starts and five of seven to start his career. In all, Anderson yielded four runs on five hits and three walks in 6 1/3 innings.

Franklin stole third while Ottavino was in the process of striking out Logan Forsythe. Ottavino stranded the tying run at third by getting Kevin Kiermaier to hit a slow roller to second.

"I fell behind on the first guy, which I've been doing a lot," Ottavino said. "I wasn't happy with that. I let the guy steal third. I threw pretty much all strikes after that. I just took a deep breath. I knew everything was there because I felt good in the 'pen."

Rays starter Drew Smyly (2-11) gave up nine hits and five runs in five innings, leaving him 0-7 over his past 10 starts and extending his career-high losing streak. The 11 defeats are also a career high for Smyly, who lost 10 games in 2014 when he pitched for both Detroit and Tampa Bay.

With two outs in the fifth, Gonzalez singled and Story hit a two-run homer to put the Rockies ahead 5-1. It was Story's 22nd homer of the season, and it gave the rookie 59 RBIs.

"It looked like he just left a changeup out over (the plate) to a guy that's got 20-something homers," Cash said, "and that's what they do."

An overturned call led to the Rockies' final two runs in the eighth. Pinch hitter Daniel Descalso was safe on an infield single after being originally called out. He ended up scoring on a wild pitch, and Mark Reynolds singled home a run to give rookie closer Carlos Estevez a three-run cushion as he earned his sixth save.

"That's huge," Weiss said of the successful challenge. "You let the kid go out there with a three-run lead as opposed to a one-run lead where anything can happen."

NOTES: The start of the game was delayed 32 minutes due to rain. ... Rays 1B/2B Steve Pearce (right hamstring strain) joined the team and will be reinstated from the disabled list Tuesday. After the game, manager Kevin Cash said IF Nick Franklin would be optioned. ... Tampa Bay RHP Chase Whitley made his first rehab start Monday since undergoing Tommy John surgery May 19, 2015. He struck out the side and allowed one hit while throwing one inning for Class A Charlotte. ... Rockies LF Gerardo Parra (high left ankle sprain) was a little stiff Saturday when he ran for a third consecutive day. He is waiting for his ankle to feel better before continuing his rehab. ... Rockies LHP Chris Rusin (left shoulder strain) is scheduled to make his second rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Albuquerque and throw four innings and/or 60-65 pitches. ... Rays CF Kevin Kiermaier, who typically bats eighth, hit second for the first time since 2014 because SS Brad Miller, a left-handed hitter who typically bats second, wasn't in the lineup. SS Tim Beckham, a right-handed hitter, started against Rockies LHP Tyler Anderson.