Preview: Rays at Royals

The Kansas City Royals played some of their best baseball against the pitching-rich Tampa Bay Rays last season, winning six of seven games while scoring a total of 53 runs. The Royals look to carry that success over to 2014 as they host Tampa Bay on Monday in the opener of a three-game series. Kansas City’s offense is off to a slow start as the club is batting .244 and is the only team in the majors without a home run.

Talented 23-year-old Salvador Perez is batting .438 and Alex Gordon has knocked in five runs for the Royals, but Mike Moustakas and Alcides Escobar are a combined 1-for-32. Tampa Bay, which went 4-3 on its season-opening seven-game homestand, posted 20 runs during a three-game winning streak before being beaten 3-0 by Yu Darvish and Texas on Sunday. The Rays have pitched well thus far (2.57 ERA) and are among the league leaders in on-base percentage (.357).

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET; Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), FSN (Kansas City)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays LH Matt Moore (0-1, 3.18 ERA) vs. Royals LH Jason Vargas (0-0, 1.29)

Moore continues to struggle with his command after walking three and throwing 106 pitches over 5 2/3 innings while losing to Toronto in his season debut. The 24-year-old struck out 143 and walked 76 in 150 1/3 frames last year, his second full season in the majors. Moore has given up nine runs in 12 2/3 innings while going 0-1 in two career starts versus the Royals and has been unable to solve Escobar, who is 4-for-6 with a homer against him.

Vargas was solid in his Royals debut against Detroit, allowing only one run and five hits while striking out six over seven innings without being rewarded. The veteran threw 69 of his 106 pitches for strikes last Wednesday after walking 46 in 150 innings a year ago with the Los Angeles Angels. Ben Zobrist is 9-for-22 with five RBIs against Vargas, who is 3-4 lifetime with a 3.42 ERA versus the Rays.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria has 163 career homers, needing one to pass Carlos Pena for first place on the franchise’s all-time list.

2. Kansas City’s bullpen led the American League in ERA (2.55) last year but is off to a rough start in 2014, allowing eight earned runs in 12 2/3 innings.

3. The Rays are one of three teams with only one error - which leads the majors - after making their first miscue Sunday.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Royals 3