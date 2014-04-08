Preview: Rays at Royals

The Kansas City Royals look to follow their first winning season since 2003 with a playoff appearance and will need to take care of business at home to do it. The Royals attempt to improve to 4-1 in their own park this season when they host the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday in the second contest of a three-game series. Eight American League teams had better records than Kansas City’s 44-37 mark at home in 2013 and the Royals expect better, especially if Yordano Ventura can be a factor.

Tampa Bay lost its road opener 4-2 to Kansas City on Monday and starting pitcher Matt Moore could be headed to the disabled list after experiencing soreness in his left elbow. The Rays managed only three hits until the ninth inning after being shut out against Texas on Sunday. The Royals will be without second baseman Omar Infante, who was hit in the jaw by a pitch from Heath Bell in the seventh inning Monday.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), FSN (Kansas City)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Chris Archer (1-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. Royals RH Yordano Ventura (2013: 0-1, 3.52)

Armed with six-year contract extension, Archer was solid in his season debut against Toronto - allowing two runs and four hits with seven strikeouts in six innings. The 25-year-old was a Rookie of the Year candidate in 2013, winning nine games and sporting a strong 3.22 ERA over 128 2/3 frames. Archer allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings in his only appearance against Kansas City in 2012.

Ventura makes his much-anticipated season debut after his first start was moved back because of a postponement. The 22-year-old Dominican threw multiple pitches over 100 miles per hour in his first three appearances in the major leagues a season ago, striking out 11 in 15 1/3 innings. Ventura fanned 81 batters in 77 frames at the Class-A level in 2013.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay is a major league-best 176-150 on the road since 2010 but has dropped seven straight at Kansas City.

2. Royals OF Norichika Aoki started the season 0-for-9 but has six hits in 11 at-bats since with three runs scored.

3. Rays CF Desmond Jennings leads the majors with five doubles.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Royals 2