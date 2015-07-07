Preview: Rays at Royals (Game 2)

The Tampa Bay Rays look to improve on their major league-best road record when they battle the Kansas City Royals in a split doubleheader on Tuesday. Rain washed out the scheduled opener Monday after the Rays ended a seven-game losing streak with an 8-1 triumph at the New York Yankees on Sunday for their 22nd victory in 36 away from home.

First baseman James Loney has made an impact with his glove and bat for Tampa Bay, going 4-for-13 with three RBIs in three games since returning from a fractured finger. Rays home run leader Steven Souza Jr. (15 blasts) is questionable with a finger injury while Kansas City’s Mike Moustakas, who is second on the team with a .301 average, was placed on the bereavement list Monday. The Royals own the best record (46-33) in the American League despite losing five of their last seven contests. Four Kansas City players – outfielders Alex Gordon and Lorenzo Cain along with catcher Salvador Perez and shortstop Alcides Escobar – will start in next week’s All-Star Game.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Matt Andriese (3-2, 3.24 ERA) vs. Royals RH Edinson Volquez (8-4, 3.48)

Andriese will be recalled to start the second game of the twin bill and he attempts to match his best-major league outing, when he allowed one hit in six scoreless innings against Boston on June 27. The 25-year-old UC Riverside product won three of his last four decisions for the Rays before being sent to Triple-A Durham. Andriese walked only seven batters in 41 2/3 innings in the majors this season and faces the Royals for the first time.

Volquez escaped without a decision when he permitted five runs in as many innings at Houston last Wednesday after winning his previous four starts. The 32-year-old Dominican, in his first season with the Royals, surrendered two homers last time out after giving up five in his first 15 of the campaign. Asdrubal Cabrera is 3-for-8 with a homer versus Volquez, who is 2-0 with a 2.66 ERA in three career starts against the Rays.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay RHPs Chris Archer (nine wins, 141 strikeouts) and Brad Boxberger (20 saves) were named the AL All-Star team.

2. Kansas City 1B-DH Kendrys Morales has cooled off of late with just five hits in 30 at-bats with 10 strikeouts in his last eight games.

3. In addition to the four starters, RHPs Wade Davis (nine saves, 0.25 ERA) and Kelvin Herrera (0.98 WHIP) were selected to the AL All-Star squad.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Rays 3