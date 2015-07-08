Preview: Rays at Royals

Alex Gordon was having a quiet season until Saturday, one day before the fans voted him in as an American League starter in next week’s All-Star Game. The standout left fielder is 9-for-15 with seven RBIs in his last four contests and looks to stay hot when his Kansas City Royals on Wednesday go after their fourth consecutive victory against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays.

Shortstop Alcides Escobar, also named a starter for the Midsummer Classic, lined a tiebreaking three-run double in Kansas City’s 7-1 victory in the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader sweep versus the Rays. Jeremy Guthrie takes the mound for the Royals in the third contest of a four-game set against All-Star Chris Archer, who is 6-0 with a 0.77 ERA in seven road starts. Tampa Bay dropped nine of its last 10 contests, including three walk-off defeats in the past five outings. John Jaso has added a spark for the Rays since coming off the disabled list, going 3-for-4 in the doubleheader.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Tampa Bay), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Chris Archer (9-5, 2.18 ERA) vs. Royals RH Jeremy Guthrie (6-5, 5.42)

Archer pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings last time out against the New York Yankees with eight strikeouts before the bullpen let a victory slip away. The North Carolina native, who is in contention to start in the All-Star Game, has struck out 141 and walked 28 in 115 2/3 innings this season. Kendrys Morales is 5-for-8 with two doubles and a home run versus Archer, who is 0-1 with a 2.84 ERA in two career starts against the Royals.

Guthrie has been solid in his last two turns while allowing four runs combined over 13 1/3 innings with 11 strikeouts and a pair of walks. The 36-year-old Oregon native has been better at home (3.72 ERA) than on the road (7.40) and permitted two or fewer runs in five of his last seven starts. Evan Longoria is 13-for-44 with two homers and 11 RBIs against Guthrie, who is 9-11 with a 3.97 ERA in 24 appearances (22 starts) versus the Rays.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay placed RF Steven Souza Jr. (finger) on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday and Jaso took his place on the roster.

2. Kansas City 3B Cheslor Cuthbert was recalled to replace 3B Mike Moustakas (bereavement list) and went 2-for-8 in his first two major league games Tuesday.

3. Rays SS Asdrubal Cabrera and Longoria have combined to make only seven errors, the least by a 3B-SS combination in the majors.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Royals 1