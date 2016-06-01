Preview: Rays at Royals

The Kansas City Royals are red-hot with the bats and look to extend their winning streak to six games when they host the struggling Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. The Royals have recorded 36 runs during their victorious stretch after a 10-5 victory on Tuesday as Lorenzo Cain and Eric Hosmer continued to provide heroics for their surging offense.

Hosmer is 14-for-26 with 14 RBIs during a six-game hitting streak and Cain is 7-for-17 with eight RBIs over his last four contests while Paulo Orlando has hit safely in 14 consecutive games for Kansas City. Danny Duffy will try to complete the second straight sweep for the Royals as he opposes struggling Tampa Bay ace Chris Archer. The Rays have dropped nine of their last 11 games after matching their season high with four straight victories – yielding at least six runs five times during their 2-9 stretch. Corey Dickerson and Evan Longoria each have recorded six RBIs in the last four games for Tampa Bay.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Tampa Bay), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Rays RH Chris Archer (3-6, 4.62 ERA) vs. Royals LH Danny Duffy (0-0, 3.23)

Archer gave up just four hits over eight innings last time out against the New York Yankees, but two were homers that led to a 4-1 defeat. The 27-year-old has lost two in a row after going 3-0 in his previous five outings and walked 12 in his last four starts (22 innings). Kendrys Morales (7-for-11, three doubles, homer) and Alcides Escobar (7-for-9) have hit well against Archer, who is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in three career starts versus Kansas City

Duffy makes his fourth straight start after struggling in his last outing, allowing five runs and five hits – two homers – in a no-decision versus the Chicago White Sox. The 27-year-old Californian pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings in his previous two starts after coming out of the bullpen 16 times to start the season. Brandon Guyer is 3-for-3 with a homer versus Duffy, who is 0-1 with a 3.75 ERA in two career starts against the Rays.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals 2B Whit Merrifield is 14-for-37 during his eight-game hitting streak and is batting .356 in his first 11 major-league contests.

2. Tampa Bay RHP Brad Boxberger, making his first appearance after returning from the disabled list Tuesday, departed in the sixth inning with a left side muscle strain.

3. Kansas City OF Brett Eibner left Tuesday’s game with an ankle injury after starting his career 6-for-13 and will be evaluated on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Royals 3