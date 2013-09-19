Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

With less than two weeks remaining in the season, the Rays are still tinkering with their roster.

First, they filled the void of not having a true pinch-runner/base-stealer by adding outfielder Freddy Guzman, who has been playing in Mexico since his last major league shot in 2009.

Guzman, 32, fills arguably the biggest hole on the Rays roster. He stole 73 bases (in 82 attempts) in 99 games this year for Ciudad de Carmen, and over seasons in the minors and Mexico he has 587 steals in 997 games.

“He can really run,” manager Joe Maddon said.

Since the Rays signed him to a minor league contract Aug. 30, he is eligible for the postseason roster,

“I bring the speed for the team,” he said. “I‘m very excited.”

The Rays, 4-3 winners in extras over Texas on Wednesday, will also add some depth, calling up infielder Tim Beckham, the top pick of the 2008 draft, to make his first appearance in the majors, and planning to bring back right-hander Jake Odorizzi on Friday.

Beckham will give them an extra right-handed hitting middle infielder, and will also benefit from the experience. Odorizzi gives them another arm, helpful as both Jeremy Hellickson and Chris Archer have had short starts recently.

Both Beckham and Odorizzi were playing for Durham, which lost Tuesday’s Triple-A National Championship Game.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-68

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Rangers (Yu Darvish, 12-9, 2.79) at Rays (Matt Moore, 15-3, 3.11)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF David DeJesus hit a game-tying single in the 11th inning of a 12-inning 4-3 win over Texas at Tropicana Field on Wednesday. It was his first RBI single in extra innings since Sept. 21, 2012, against St. Louis, for the Cubs.

--LF Sean Rodriguez hit a game-tying two-run homer against Derek Holland in the 6th inning of a 4-3, 12-inning win against Texas at Tropicana Field on Wednesday. He is 6-for-13 with two homers and five RBIs over his last eight games after going 2-for-21 over his previous 12 games.

--RF Wil Myers allowed the Rangers’ Elvis Andrus to score from first on an Adrian Beltre single in the 11th inning of a 4-3 12-inning win over Texas on Wednesday. The run gave Texas a 3-2 lead. “I‘m not one that normally talks about rookie mistakes,” Ray manager Joe Maddon said, “because anyone can make them, but that’s a play right there, if you know the league and you know the player, that you know that you have to get in to it quickly, and get it back in quickly, period.”

--RH Chris Archer got a no-decision after allowing two runs on four hits with a walk and six strikeouts against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at Tropicana Field. Archer was a bit unlucky, as Leonys Martin’s shot to center field with two out fooled CF Desmond Jennings and went for a two-run triple.

--LH Matt Moore (15-3, 3.11) is expected to make his 25th start of the year on Thursday when the Tampa Bay Rays close a four-game series with the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field. He is 7-2 with a 3.45 ERA (61-IP, 24-ER) in 10 starts at home. At 24 years old, Moore is the youngest 15-game winner in club history, passing David Price who won 19 in 2010 at age 25. Moore allowed just one hit in 5 1/3 innings of a 2-0 win against Texas.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I want to believe this game has to give us some kind of impetus moving forward. That’s real tough -- you’ve got two out and nobody one base against their closer and then furthermore you get to two strikes on the hitter and the new guy steals second base -- that doesn’t happen every day. All that stuff, I want to believe is going to give us some kind of push.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, after his team tied the game in the 11th and won it in the 12 Wednesday against Texas, 4-3.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jesse Crain (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 30, and he was acquired from the White Sox on July 29. As of Aug. 11, he had started playing catch. He was moved to the 60-day DL on Aug. 17. Crain progressed through playing catch at increased distances and felt good after throwing bullpen sessions Sept. 7, 10 and 13. He threw to hitters Sept. 16, and he could be activated as soon as Sept. 18.

--OF Brandon Guyer (fractured right middle finger) was recalled from the minors Aug. 2 and immediately placed on the 15-day disabled list. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Aug. 25.

--RHP Jeff Niemann (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16. He had season-ending surgery April 10 to repair his rotator cuff and labrum. The expected recovery time is nine to 12 months.

--RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo (Tommy John surgery in September 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list on March 31. He spent most of the season rehabbing his elbow, throwing his first bullpen session on June 16. He is not expected to return this season.

--RHP Alex Colome (right elbow sprain) was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Aug. 30 and immediately placed on the 60-day disabled list.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Matt Moore

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Jamey Wright

LHP Alex Torres

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Roberto Hernandez

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Jose Lobaton

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Kelly Johnson

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Luke Scott

OF Matt Joyce

OF Sam Fuld

OF Delmon Young

OF Freddy Guzman