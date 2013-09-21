Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

Rookie outfielder Wil Myers said he learned a lesson on Wednesday, when he was too casual and unaware of the game situation during a critical 11th-inning sequence that cost the Rays a run.

Manager Joe Maddon wanted to make sure.

So Maddon sat Myers down on Thursday for a little talk, making sure he understood there could be far-reaching ramifications of such a mistake.

“I wanted him to understand the over-riding impact that would have as a teammate and as he moves forward how he would be viewed whether it be within the industry or among fans,” Maddon said.

“I want this guy to be viewed positively. The thing he did wrong (Wednesday) night was totally controllable on his part and I want him to understand all of that and he does. He did. And I really would be surprised if that ever were to happen again. ... He knows that was just unacceptable. We covered it pretty thoroughly I think.”

Myers said the talk went well, and he won’t make the mistake again. He said several veteran players talked to him about it as well.

Myers was not in the lineup Thursday, but Maddon said it was a strategic decision based on Texas starting RHP Yu Darvish and not punitive.

Myers returned to the lineup in Friday’s 18-inning victory over the Baltimore Orioles. He went 0-for-8.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 84-69

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 6-4

NEXT: Orioles (TBA) vs. Rays (RH Alex Cobb, 9-3, 3.02).

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Jose Molina had a rare night of base running heroics on Friday in a 5-4, 18-inning win over the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field. The slow-footed catcher legged out a double in the second inning, and to the surprise of every one, tagged up and advanced to third on a fly out by Yunel Escobar, making it in safely when right fielder Nick Markakis’ throw went wide. Molina scored on a David DeJesus sacrifice fly, receiving a standing ovation.

--LF David DeJesus went 4-for-8 with two RBIs, including the game-winner on a single on Friday as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 in 18 innings. DeJesus lined an 0-1 pitch into right-center to score Desmond Jennings from second with the winner.

--CF Desmond Jennings, who was scratched from the Rays lineup 15 minutes before the first pitch on Friday at Tropicana Field because of neck stiffness, began the decisive 18th-inning rally with a double and scored the winning run in a 5-4 Tampa Bay Rays victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Jennings (.246 BA, team-high 20 SB) had the third walk-off hit of his career on Wednesday against Texas.

--LH David Price (8-8, 3.43) allowed two earned runs on nine hits with four strikeouts and a walk on Friday in a 5-4, 18-inning win over the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field. Price worked into and out of a potential game-changing jam in the fifth, when the Orioles loaded the bases with no outs but managed just one run. Price snuffed American League home run leader Chris Davis on a called third strike and Danny Valencia hit into an inning-ending double play on the next pitch.

--RH Alex Cobb (9-3, 3.02) is expected to make his 21st start of the season on Saturday when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field. He struck out 10 in eight innings of a 6-2 victory on Sunday at Texas. Cobb has won each of his last two starts against the Orioles, including his most recent on Aug. 20 at Baltimore, when he allowed an earned run on three hits in six innings of a 7-4 win.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We came out with a win. Coming in tomorrow a little more amped, you know, a little more energy than maybe if we would’ve lost. So it was definitely a great feeling, a good win.” -- CF Desmond Jennings, who scored the winning run in the 18th inning, on being better prepared mentally to recover from an 18-inning game.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jesse Crain (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 30, and he was acquired from the White Sox on July 29. As of Aug. 11, he had started playing catch. He was moved to the 60-day DL on Aug. 17. Crain progressed through playing catch at increased distances and felt good after throwing bullpen sessions Sept. 7, 10 and 13. He threw to hitters Sept. 16, and he could be activated as soon as Sept. 21.

--OF Brandon Guyer (fractured right middle finger) was recalled from the minors Aug. 2 and immediately placed on the 15-day disabled list, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Aug. 25.

--RHP Jeff Niemann (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16. He had season-ending surgery April 10 to repair his rotator cuff and labrum. The expected recovery time is nine to 12 months.

--RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo (Tommy John surgery in September 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list on March 31. He spent most of the season rehabbing his elbow, throwing his first bullpen session on June 16. He is not expected to return this season.

--RHP Alex Colome (right elbow sprain) was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Aug. 30 and immediately placed on the 60-day disabled list.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Matt Moore

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Jamey Wright

LHP Alex Torres

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Roberto Hernandez

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Jose Lobaton

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Kelly Johnson

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF Tim Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Luke Scott

OF Matt Joyce

OF Sam Fuld

OF Delmon Young

OF Freddy Guzman