Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

Much of the reason the Rays are left to be battling for a wild-card spot is the shaky performances of their bullpen.

But now much of the reason they feel good about their chances to win a spot is the strong work of their bullpen.

“Ridiculously great,” manager Joe Maddon said.

Veteran Jamey Wright has been a key part of the resurgence, earning Maddon’s confidence and respect for being “able to put games in order.”

But he isn’t the only one stepping up when they need it.

Wesley Wright, acquired from the Astros, has held lefties to a .130 average.

Joel Peralta, who was the winner Monday in a 5-4 win over Baltimore, working back from his latest struggles, on Sunday recorded his 38th hold -- his first since Sept. 13 -- to break his own franchise record.

And closer Fernando Rodney has converted his last six save opportunities and had 17 of his last 18 apps been scoreless.

“Everyone is pulling in the same direction,” Brandon Gomes said. “It’s all hands on board and we’re just trying to do whatever our job is that day, then the next day take whatever comes.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 87-69

STREAK: Won four

PAST 10 GAMES: 7-3

NEXT: Rays (Matt Moore, 15-4, 3.34) vs. Yankees (Hiroki Kuroda, 11-12, 3.17)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jesse Crain was activated Monday. The All-Star was active for the first time since the Rays acquired him from the Chicago White Sox on July 29. He has been out with a right shoulder strain.

Crain was named to the American League All-Star team even though he has not pitched since June 29. The 32-year-old has a 0.74 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 46 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings.

--1B James Loney hit a pinch-hit solo homer Monday as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 at Tropicana Field to sweep a four-game series. It was his fourth career walk-off hit and second via homer. It was also his second career pinch-hit homer. He has 13 homers this season.

--RF Wil Myers finished 2-for-4 on Monday as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 to complete a four-game sweep at Tropicana Field. His seventh-inning, two-run single snapped an 0-for-18 Rays slide with the bases loaded. Myers is 4-for-9 with nine RBIs with the bases loaded this season.

--LF Ben Zobrist continued to assert his credentials as the Rays most valuable player Monday in a 5-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field. Starting in left field for just the second time this season because of an outfield shuffle due to an injury, the 2B/RF threw out two base runners, one at third and one at home, to tie a club record.

--LHP Matt Moore (15-4, 3.34) is expected to make his 26th start of the season Tuesday when the Rays begin a three-game series at Yankee Stadium. Moore is 8-1 with a 2.76 ERA in 14 starts on the road compared to 7-3 with a 4.02 ERA in 11 starts at Tropicana Field. His eight road wins are tied for 4th-most in the American League this year and his 2.88 road ERA is seventh-lowest in the American League. Moore is 4-2 with a 4.24 ERA in eight starts against the Yankees, including 2-1 with a 6.05 ERA in four starts at Yankee Stadium.

--RHP Chris Archer is 1-2 with a 4.88 ERA in September after allowing four runs in 4 1/3 innings of a 5-4 Rays win over the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field. He had failed to last six innings in three of his last five starts and in nine starts this season. The Rays won for just the second time this season in those situations.

--RHP J.D. Martin was designated for assignment Monday to make room for RHP Jesse Crain. He is 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in five games this season with Tampa Bay.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re getting to that point where you can feel it. You can feel with this group that they believe.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, on his team anticipating comebacks after a 5-4 win over Baltimore on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Desmond Jennings (left hamstring) left the Sept. 22 game. He was to get a precautionary MRI.

--RHP Jesse Crain (shoulder strain) was acquired July 29 from the White Sox, who had placed him on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to June 30, due to a shoulder strain. Crain progressed through playing catch at increased distances and felt good after throwing two bullpen sessions on Sept. 7, Sept. 10 and Sept. 13. He faced hitters Sept. 16 and threw in a minor league game Sept. 19. He was activated Sept. 23.

--OF Brandon Guyer (fractured right middle finger) was recalled from the minors Aug. 2 and immediately placed on the 15-day disabled list, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Aug. 25.

--RHP Jeff Niemann (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16. He had season-ending surgery April 10 to repair his rotator cuff and labrum. The expected recovery time is nine to 12 months.

--RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo (Tommy John surgery in September 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list on March 31. He spent most of the season rehabbing his elbow, throwing his first bullpen session on June 16. He is not expected to return this season.

--RHP Alex Colome (right elbow sprain) was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Aug. 30 and immediately placed on the 60-day disabled list.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Matt Moore

LHP Enny Romero

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Jamey Wright

LHP Alex Torres

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Roberto Hernandez

LHP Jeff Beliveau

RHP Jesse Crain

RHP Jake Odorizzi

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Jose Lobaton

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Kelly Johnson

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF Tim Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Luke Scott

OF Matt Joyce

OF Sam Fuld

OF Delmon Young

OF Freddy Guzman