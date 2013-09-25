Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

Matt Moore took the Rays on a wild ride Tuesday.

An effective wild ride, as Moore walked six, threw three wild pitches and pitched his way out of the game after five innings, but the Rays still won.

“It turned out to be a great day,” Moore said.

Moore matched his career high with the six walks, the third time he has done so this season. That’s what happens when you throw 43 balls in 107 pitches and go to eight 3-and-2 counts. The three wild pitches were a career most for a game, and gave him an MLB-high matching 17 for the season.

Manager Joe Maddon was close to pulling Moore several times, but let him keep going because he had seen this before, wild pitches but few hits -- one through four innings, and three total.

“There’s a lot of bend but not break with him,” Maddon said. “He’s kind of like a prevent defense.”

The result was Moore’s 16th win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 88-69

STREAK: Won five

PAST 10 GAMES: 7-3

NEXT: Rays (David Price, 8-8, 3.43) at Yankees (Phil Hughes, 4-13, 5.07)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Price has equaled the longest losing streak of his career and will look to end a three-game losing streak Wednesday night at the Yankees. Over his last five starts, Price is 0-3 with a 4.90 ERA, though he has allowed two earned runs or fewer in his last three outings. Price is among the best pitchers of all-time with at least 30 starts against AL East teams. He is 38-14 with a 2.97 ERA in divisional play and his wins rank first among anyone with at least 25 wins and his ERA is second behind Hall of Famer Jim Palmer (2.75). A majority of that success has come against the Yankees, whom he is 8-4 with a 3.70 ERA in 20 career appearances (19 starts) against. Price last faced the Yankees Aug. 24 in Tampa Bay and allowed two runs and five hits in six innings.

--CF Desmond Jennings was held out of Tampa Bay’s lineup with a left hamstring injury. Jennings exited Sunday’s game with the injury and sat out Monday. Jennings’ injury comes at a time when he has equaled a career high with three straight multi-hit games and has nine hits in his last 23 at-bats.

--DH Matt Joyce batted .350 in August but came into Tuesday with three hits in his previous 41 at-bats and with one RBI over his previous 17 games. Yet he found himself batting leadoff for the 25th time this season and in his first start there since July 11, Joyce hit his fourth career leadoff home run.

--LHP Matt Moore picked up his 16th win working around three wild pitches and six walks. He joined David Price and James Shields as the only Rays to win at least 16 games.

--SS Yunel Escobar left the game in the fifth inning with a sore left ankle and is day-to-day. He was limping slightly in the clubhouse afterward and is day-to-day.

--C Jose Lobaton left the game with a bruised right elbow. He is day-to-day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously the position that we’re in, it’s crunch time and just to get things started the way that we did today is awesome. That’s it; you set the tone right from the start.” -- OF Matt Joyce, who belted a solo home run to spark a three-run first as the Rays shut out the Yankees 7-0 Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Yunel Escobar (sore left ankle) left the Sept. 24 game in the fifth inning. He was limping slightly in the clubhouse afterward and is day-to-day.

--C Jose Lobaton (bruised right elbow) left the Sept. 24 game. He is day-to-day.

--CF Desmond Jennings (mild left hamstring) left the Sept. 22 game. An MRI showed what the team said was a mild hamstring strain. He is officially listed as day-to-day and the team expects him to return before the end of the regular season. He sat out Sept. 23 and Sept. 24.

--RHP Jesse Crain (shoulder strain) was acquired July 29 from the White Sox, who had placed him on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to June 30, due to a shoulder strain. Crain progressed through playing catch at increased distances and felt good after throwing two bullpen sessions on Sept. 7, Sept. 10 and Sept. 13. He faced hitters Sept. 16 and threw in a minor league game Sept. 19. He was activated Sept. 23.

--OF Brandon Guyer (fractured right middle finger) was recalled from the minors Aug. 2 and immediately placed on the 15-day disabled list, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Aug. 25.

--RHP Jeff Niemann (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16. He had season-ending surgery April 10 to repair his rotator cuff and labrum. The expected recovery time is nine to 12 months.

--RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo (Tommy John surgery in September 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list on March 31. He spent most of the season rehabbing his elbow, throwing his first bullpen session on June 16. He is not expected to return this season.

--RHP Alex Colome (right elbow sprain) was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Aug. 30 and immediately placed on the 60-day disabled list.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Matt Moore

LHP Enny Romero

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Jamey Wright

LHP Alex Torres

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Roberto Hernandez

LHP Jeff Beliveau

RHP Jesse Crain

RHP Jake Odorizzi

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Jose Lobaton

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Kelly Johnson

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF Tim Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Luke Scott

OF Matt Joyce

OF Sam Fuld

OF Delmon Young

OF Freddy Guzman