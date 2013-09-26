Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

Principal owner Stuart Sternberg said he couldn’t be more thrilled with how this season is turning out as the Rays battle for a wild-card spot.

But he is quite unhappy with the actual mechanics of the race.

Sternberg claimed that it is very much unfair for the Rays, who play 76 games against the other rugged AL East teams, to be in wild-card competition with the Indians and Rangers, who reap the benefits of having two of the league’s worst teams in their divisions.

“We have one hand tied behind our back,” Sternberg said.

He said he has brought up the need to change the format regularly to other owners, but to no avail.

“There needs to be a more balanced schedule,” he said. “It doesn’t need to be completely balanced but it’s got to be somewhat balanced if you’re going to have two wild-card teams. We’re competing with two teams that basically have had two to three to four extra games in the bag on us.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 89-69

STREAK: Won six

PAST 10 GAMES: 8-2

NEXT: Rays (Alex Cobb 10-3, 2.90) at Yankees (Ivan Nova, 9-5, 3.13)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Price allowed two runs and six hits in seven innings Wednesday for his first win in over a month. He is 9-4 with a 3.66 ERA in 20 career starts against the Yankees.

--RHP Alex Cobb has registered double-digit strikeouts in consecutive starts and looks to do it again Thursday night against the Yankees. He had 12 strikeouts Saturday against Baltimore when he allowed one run and five hits over 8 1/3 innings in a 5-1 victory. In that start, Cobb came within one of his career best for strikeouts, matched his season best for innings pitched and threw a career-high 117 pitches. Cobb is 3-1 with a 2.34 ERA in six career starts against the Yankees, including 2-0 with a 1.61 ERA in three starts against them this year.

--3B Evan Longoria hit his 30th and 31st home run of the season on Wednesday, marking his 13th career multi-homer game. He owns 25 career home runs against the Yankees, seven more than other player since 2008. He also joined Carlos Pena as the only Tampa Bay player with three 30 home run seasons and became the eighth third baseman to have three 30 home run seasons before his 28th birthday. The others are Troy Glaus, Bob Horner, Chipper Jones, Eddie Matthews, Mike Schmidt, Ron Santo and Matt Williams.

--CF Desmond Jennings was held out of the starting lineup for the third straight game with a left hamstring injury, but was used as a pinch hitter. Manager Joe Maddon seemed to think that Jennings would be able to return to the starting lineup for the weekend series in Toronto.

--SS Yunel Escobar sat out Wednesday with a sore left ankle. He left Tuesday’s game in the fifth inning but manager Joe Maddon thought Escobar might be able to pinch hit if needed.

--C Jose Lobaton sat out Wednesday with a bruised right elbow. He is considered day-to-day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It felt good to win, regardless. I really don’t care about how we do it. I just care about winning and being able to help today and do what I did feels a little bit better but we’ve been playing good baseball and to be able to eliminate a team like the Yankees who have been there all year and have played great baseball and have played us tough, it’s a good thing.” -- 3B Evan Longoria, who hit two home runs in the Rays’ 8-3 victory over the Yankees on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Yunel Escobar (sore left ankle) left the Sept. 24 game and did not play Sept. 25. He was limping slightly in the clubhouse afterward and is day-to-day.

--C Jose Lobaton (bruised right elbow) left the Sept. 24 game and did not play Sept. 25. He is day-to-day.

--CF Desmond Jennings (mild left hamstring) left the Sept. 22 game. An MRI showed what the team said was a mild hamstring strain. He sat out Sept. 23-24, but pinch-hit on Sept. 25.

--OF Brandon Guyer (fractured right middle finger) was recalled from the minors Aug. 2 and immediately placed on the 15-day disabled list, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Aug. 25.

--RHP Jeff Niemann (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16. He had season-ending surgery April 10 to repair his rotator cuff and labrum. The expected recovery time is nine to 12 months.

--RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo (Tommy John surgery in September 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list on March 31. He spent most of the season rehabbing his elbow, throwing his first bullpen session on June 16. He is not expected to return this season.

--RHP Alex Colome (right elbow sprain) was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Aug. 30 and immediately placed on the 60-day disabled list.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Matt Moore

LHP Enny Romero

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Jamey Wright

LHP Alex Torres

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Roberto Hernandez

LHP Jeff Beliveau

RHP Jesse Crain

RHP Jake Odorizzi

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Jose Lobaton

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Kelly Johnson

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF Tim Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Luke Scott

OF Matt Joyce

OF Sam Fuld

OF Delmon Young

OF Freddy Guzman