Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH
The Rays didn’t let the emotion of Mariano Rivera’s last game at Yankee Stadium keep them from their business of closing in on a playoff spot.
But it was tough.
Starter Alex Cobb, who had a one-hitter through seven innings, admitted that he got a bit distracted by watching Rivera get the last two outs in the top of the eighth.
”I stopped thinking about the actual game I was pitching in and just the moment I was in,“ Cobb said. ”I never felt those emotions in a baseball stadium. It was the coolest thing I’ve ever been a part of to this day.
“I went out there after he pitched and all I was thinking about was that I was on the same mound that Mariano just took after all that happened. I probably should have been thinking about other things than that.”
It showed, as he gave up a double and a single, forcing manager Joe Maddon to bring in Joel Peralta, who admitted his own eyes were wet after watching Rivera jog in from the bullpen for the final time.
But Peralta saved them, as he has so many times before, getting two strikeouts and a flyout.
“That pretty much was the game right there,” Maddon said.
MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won seven
NEXT: Rays (Jeremy Hellickson, 12-9, 5.16) at Blue Jays (R.A. Dickey, 13-13, 4.27)
--RHP Jeremy Hellickson makes his final start for the Rays on Friday night when they visit the Toronto Blue Jays in the opener of a three-game series. On Sept. 17 against the Texas Rangers, he was tagged for five runs and four hits in 2 2/3 innings of a 7-1 loss. His last appearance came in the final 2 1/3 innings of last Friday’s 18-inning marathon against the Baltimore Orioles. Hellickson earned the win when he allowed one hit while throwing 41 pitches. Hellickson is 5-2 with a 2.90 ERA in 11 starts vs. Toronto; he is 2-0 with a 2.90 ERA in five starts against the Jays this season.
--CF Desmond Jennings was held out of the starting lineup for the fourth straight game with a left hamstring injury. Jennings has made just one pinch-hitting appearance since leaving Sunday’s game against Baltimore, but manager Joe Maddon seemed to think Jennings will play this weekend.
--SS Yunel Escobar was in the original starting lineup, but after testing his sore left ankle before the game he was held out. Escobar was lifted midway through Tuesday’s win and is day-to-day.
--RHP Alex Cobb allowed three hits in seven scoreless innings. He ended the season with one loss in his last 17 starts, going 8-1 with a 2.83 ERA during that stretch.
MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT
--C Jose Lobaton (bruised right elbow) left the Sept. 24 game and did not play Sept. 25. He returned Sept. 26.
--SS Yunel Escobar (sore left ankle) left the Sept. 24 game and did not play Sept. 25-26. He is day-to-day.
--CF Desmond Jennings (mild left hamstring) left the Sept. 22 game. He sat out Sept. 23-24, pinch-hit Sept. 25 and could return Sept. 27-29.
--OF Brandon Guyer (fractured right middle finger) was recalled from the minors Aug. 2 and immediately placed on the 15-day disabled list, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Aug. 25.
--RHP Jeff Niemann (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16. He had season-ending surgery April 10 to repair his rotator cuff and labrum. The expected recovery time is nine to 12 months.
--RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo (Tommy John surgery in September 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list on March 31. He spent most of the season rehabbing his elbow, throwing his first bullpen session on June 16. He is not expected to return this season.
--RHP Alex Colome (right elbow sprain) was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Aug. 30 and immediately placed on the 60-day disabled list.
