Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

Jesse Crain may end up not pitching for the Rays after all.

The All-Star reliever was activated Monday after a nearly three-month absence with a shoulder strain and warmed up to pitch in that game.

He didn’t get in as the game situation changed, and then when he went to play catch Tuesday he felt enough discomfort that he has not been available since.

“Nothing better, nothing worse it’s just not at that point where he feels comfortable going out there, and that’s it,” manager Joe Maddon said. “It’s unfortunate. He’s worked so hard to get to this point, but we’re not ready to test it.”

The Rays, 6-3 losers to Toronto on Friday, were looking forward to Crain adding some high-end depth to their bullpen, taking on some high leverage moments.

“It’s possible he does not (pitch), I don’t deny that,” Maddon said. “But it’s also possible that he can.”

Crain could still be eligible for postseason play even if he doesn’t appear in a regular season game, but the Rays likely would not be comfortable using him.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 90-70

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 8-2

NEXT: Rays (Chris Archer, 9-7, 3.21) at Blue Jays (J.A. Happ, 4-7, 4.85)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Archer will make his 23rd start of the season in Saturday’s second game of the three-game series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. In his most recent start Monday at Tropicana Field, he allowed five hits and four runs and did not factor in the decision in the Rays 5-4 win over Baltimore. He is 1-2 with a 4.88 ERA in September. He is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA in two career starts against the Blue Jays.

--3B Evan Longoria committed two errors in Friday’s 6-3 loss to the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, which has artificial turf. It was his first multi-error game since April 17, 2012, also at Toronto, a span of 229 games. “I had an uncharacteristically sloppy game,” he said. “Unfortunately (the errors) came back to bite us today. This place, it’s really tough if you don’t play here a lot. The ball just really bounces on this turf. These things happen. They happen regardless of the time of year. We have to find a way to bounce back.”

--CF Desmond Jennings (left hamstring strain) was not in the lineup again Friday in a 6-3 loss at Toronto and manager Joe Maddon said Jennings might not play in the series against the Blue Jays. Jennings did have a pinch-hit at-bat Tuesday, and Maddon will try to do that this weekend in an effort to keep Jennings sharp at the plate. “It would be fine in the sense that he’s going to be well,” Maddon said. “He was so sharp (at the plate) before he got hurt. I’d hate to see him lose that sharpness.”

--OF-DH Delmon Young hit his 11th homer of the season, his third with the Rays, and No. 100 of his career in the second inning of Friday’s 6-3 loss to the Blue Jays. “I think he’s probably feeling better now than he has all season,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “I think he’s very motivated right now. There’s a lot to like about it. ... I feel very fortunate he’s here right now.” Young is on a six-game hit streak, batting .333 (7-for-21). The Rays signed him to a minor league contract Aug. 22 after the Philadelphia Phillies designated him for assignment Aug. 9. He was promoted to the Rays on Sept. 1.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson failed to go six innings for the sixth consecutive start in taking the loss in the Blue Jays 6-3 win over the Rays on Friday. He allowed six hits and six runs (three earned) in 4 1/3 innings. The Rays committed three errors behind him, including two in Toronto’s four-run fourth. “The guys have been picking me up all year, offensively and defensively,” Hellickson said. “It would have been nice to pick them up for once. Two, two-out walks (in Toronto’s two-run fifth) and then I couldn’t make a pitch after that.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just didn’t play well tonight. It’s one of those games. We’ve been on a pretty good run. Go get a good night’s sleep and come back tomorrow.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, after a 6-3 loss to Toronto on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Yunel Escobar (sore left ankle) left the Sept. 24 game and did not play Sept. 25-27. He is day-to-day.

--CF Desmond Jennings (mild left hamstring) left the Sept. 22 game. He sat out Sept. 23-24, pinch-hit Sept. 25, then didn’t play Sept. 26. He could return Sept. 27-29.

--OF Brandon Guyer (fractured right middle finger) was recalled from the minors Aug. 2 and immediately placed on the 15-day disabled list, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Aug. 25.

--RHP Jeff Niemann (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16. He had season-ending surgery April 10 to repair his rotator cuff and labrum. The expected recovery time is nine to 12 months.

--RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo (Tommy John surgery in September 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list on March 31. He spent most of the season rehabbing his elbow, throwing his first bullpen session on June 16. He is not expected to return this season.

--RHP Alex Colome (right elbow sprain) was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Aug. 30 and immediately placed on the 60-day disabled list.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Matt Moore

LHP Enny Romero

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Jamey Wright

LHP Alex Torres

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Roberto Hernandez

LHP Jeff Beliveau

RHP Jesse Crain

RHP Jake Odorizzi

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Jose Lobaton

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Kelly Johnson

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF Tim Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Luke Scott

OF Matt Joyce

OF Sam Fuld

OF Delmon Young

OF Freddy Guzman