Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

The Rays see Monday’s tiebreaker game with the Rangers as a chance for revenge.

Having their last two postseasons ended by the Rangers in first-round division series ousters, the Rays relish the chance to step past the Rangers to get to the wild-card game.

”We have something to prove in Texas,‘’ third baseman Evan Longoria said.

”We’ve left that place too many times with our head down and disappointed. I feel like now is the time to be able to turn that page and I think that if we do in fact win (Monday), it will be a tremendous boost, a huge moment for us moving forward throughout the playoffs.‘’

After splitting a series with the Rangers, the Rays reasserted themselves in the wild-card race by winning seven straight against the Orioles and Yankees.

But they were looking troublingly tepid in losing the first two games of the final weekend series in Toronto, unable to score much, pitching poorly and making mistakes in the field.

Manager Joe Maddon suggested they might be tight, and hoped the tenseness of their final game victory, leading the Jays 7-0 and then hanging on for a 7-6 win, might in a perverse way help them relax.

“I really believe after a moment like that, just let the air out,‘’ he said. ”Stop worrying about stuff. ... I know we’re not in the playoffs yet, but the fact that we’ve gotten to this point, let’s just let the air out and let’s just go play.‘’

The matchup with Texas will come down to pitching. The Rays have to keep the Rangers from running up the score, because they can’t match their firepower, and will benefit from having previously suspended Nelson Cruz back in their lineup.

“They all put together extremely tough at-bats,‘’ said Rays starter David Price, who is 1-7 overall (5.57 ERA) in 11 regular- and postseason starts against Texas. ”They’re going to make me throw strikes. They don’t expand a whole lot. It’s a tough lineup, it really is.‘’

Another issue for the Rays will be slowing the Rangers running game, as they stole 13 bases in 14 attempts during their seven-game season-ending winning streak.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 91-71

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 8-2

NEXT: Rays (David Price, 9-8, 3.39) at Rangers (Martin Perez, 10-5, 3.55)

TEAM MVP: 3B Evan Longoria admits he has had one of his most inconsistent and frustrating seasons. Asked by one reporter, he said he would tab SS Yunel Escobar as the team MVP. But Longoria is most deserving of the honor. He still leads the team in home runs and RBIs, has played Gold Glove quality defense on a nightly basis and has grown into a leadership role on the team.

BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENT: For a team that forced a one-game tiebreaker to get into the playoffs, the Rays had a surprising number of candidates. But the player who stood out was OF Matt Joyce, who went into extended and extensive slumps several times during the season, including September, when he was 5-for-56. Between his lack of offensive production and inconsistent defensive play, he not only ended up on the bench at times but led the Rays to acquire David DeJesus in August. Joyce has put his future with the Rays very much in question.

TOP PROSPECT: INF Tim Beckham has spent five years in the shadow of Giants star C Buster Posey, whom the Rays could have taken instead with the first pick of the 2008 draft. But the Rays stuck with Beckham despite some on- and off-field issues, and he eventually started showing some of the production they expected. He was called up for the final two weeks of the regular season, impressing enough to earn a late-September start at second base, and is likely to compete for a reserve job in 2014, with the potential to earn a starting position by year’s end.

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Price will start for the Rays against the Rangers in a game to decide who will play against the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday in the American League wild-card game. Price has not faced the Rangers this season and is 1-4 with a 5.98 ERA in eight career starts against them. “I know he’s motivated,” manager Joe Maddon said.

--OF Wil Myers was 2-for-4 with two doubles and one RBI in Sunday’s 7-6 win over the Blue Jays. He has at least one hit in each of his past seven starts in the lineup. The win means the Rays play the Texas Rangers Monday to decide the final American League wild-card spot. “I’ve never been a part of anything like that,” Myers said. “Emotions were going up and down the whole game. It was a fun game. It’s definitely relieving knowing that we’re going to play tomorrow.”

--LHP Matt Moore allowed six hits and three runs in 5 1/3 innings to earn the victory in Sunday’s 7-6 must-win game over the Blue Jays. It assured the Rays a game on Monday against the Rangers to decide who gets the second American League wild-card spot. He has won nine of his past 10 decisions. But Sunday was the fourth consecutive start in which he failed to go six innings. His 17 wins are the third-highest total by a Rays starter in one season. The three runs he allowed were the most he has allowed in a road game since July 28, when he gave up five. He had his scoreless string on the road snapped at 23 1/3 innings in Sunday’s sixth inning, when the Blue Jays scored three runs.

--3B Evan Longoria was 1-for-4 with an RBI double in Tampa Bay’s 7-6 win over the Blue Jays on Sunday. He is batting .474 (9-for-19) with six home runs, 10 RBIs and eight runs scored in the 162nd game of the season over his past five seasons. According to Elias, his six home runs are tied with OF Stan Musial as the most homers all-time on the final day of the season.

--1B James Loney was 1-for-4 in Sunday’s 7-6 win over the Blue Jays and he is hitting .300 for the season. He still has a game left in the season on Monday when the Rays play the Texas Rangers to decide the final American League wild-card spot. He has not batted .300 in a season since 2007, when he batted .331 as a rookie with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is batting .355 on the road this season and will finish with the highest road batting average in team history. Loney also made a nice stretch on SS Yunel Escobar’s throw to complete a key seventh-inning double play to cut off the Blue Jays rally at one. “He’s done it all year, he’s been fabulous,” manager Joe Maddon said.

--C Jose Lobaton hit a two-run double in the first inning of Sunday’s 7-6 win over the Blue Jays. The hit that keyed a six-run inning snapped an 0-for-13 drought at the plate by Lobaton. He is batting .184 (9-for-49) in September after hitting .326 (15-for-46) in August.

--OF/DH Delmon Young was 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs in Sunday’s 7-6 win over the Blue Jays. He has hit safely in seven of his past eight games and is hitting .271 (16-for-59) in 22 games since joining the Rays.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It must be that way for us. Nothing ever comes easily for us here.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, after the Rays held on to eke out a 7-6 victory over Toronto in their 162nd game of the season to stay alive for a postseason spot.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Yunel Escobar (sore left ankle) left the Sept. 24 game and did not play Sept. 25-27. He returned Sept. 28.

--CF Desmond Jennings (mild left hamstring) left the Sept. 22 game. He sat out Sept. 23-24, pinch-hit Sept. 25, then didn’t play Sept. 26. He returned Sept. 28.

--OF Brandon Guyer (fractured right middle finger) was recalled from the minors Aug. 2 and immediately placed on the 15-day disabled list, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Aug. 25.

--RHP Jeff Niemann (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16. He had season-ending surgery April 10 to repair his rotator cuff and labrum. The expected recovery time is nine to 12 months.

--RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo (Tommy John surgery in September 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list on March 31. He spent most of the season rehabbing his elbow, throwing his first bullpen session on June 16. He is not expected to return this season.

--RHP Alex Colome (right elbow sprain) was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Aug. 30 and immediately placed on the 60-day disabled list.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Matt Moore

LHP Enny Romero

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Jamey Wright

LHP Alex Torres

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Brandon Gomes

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Roberto Hernandez

LHP Jeff Beliveau

RHP Jesse Crain

RHP Jake Odorizzi

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Jose Lobaton

Chris Gimenez

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Kelly Johnson

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF Tim Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Luke Scott

OF Matt Joyce

OF Sam Fuld

OF Delmon Young

OF Freddy Guzman