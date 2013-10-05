Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

Tampa Bay rookie Wil Myers made his major league debut in a June 18 doubleheader in Fenway Park, getting his first major league hit in the nightcap on a day he will never forget. The game in Fenway on Friday he would rather forget.

Myers’ strange misplay in right field opened the door to a five-run fourth inning that began the Rays’ unraveling as Boston took a 12-2 victory in Game 1 of the best-of-five American League Division Series at Fenway.

After Dustin Pedroia singled to open the fourth inning off Rays starter Matt Moore, right fielder Myers called off center fielder Desmond Jennings on David Ortiz’s high fly ball to deep right-center field, holding out his right arm to make sure Jennings stayed away. But at the last moment, Myers took two steps forward and the ball fell behind him, with Jennings too far away to make the catch. The ball hit the warning track and bounced over the low fence for a ground-rule double, putting runners on second and third

The play happened directly in front of the Boston bullpen, leading to speculation that someone in the Red Sox pen or in the stands shouted something to Myers, but Myers said it was all his fault.

“I was under the ball and I saw Des out of the corner of my eye and backed off,” Myers said. “I messed it up and it won’t happen again. That play kind of gave them a spark, and a good team takes advantage of it.”

“Very unfortunate,” Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon said. “Really a routine play. It’s not like there was any problem with communication. He just saw something and backed off. That was it.”

Jonny Gomes doubled off the left field fence to tie the game two batters later, and the Red Sox added three more runs with two outs for a 5-2 lead behind Jon Lester. Boston put the game away with three runs in the fifth inning and four more in the eighth.

After playing with textbook precision in elimination games Monday in Texas for the second AL wild card and Wednesday in Cleveland in the wild-card game, the Rays scuffled. They did not commit an error, but a passed ball by catcher Jose Lobaton and two other defensive imperfections factored into the Red Sox’s final three runs in the fifth.

Red Sox shortstop Stephen Drew beat out an infield single when Moore was a fraction late covering the bag on a grounder to first, and Gomes scored from second in the play when Moore did not react quickly enough after taking the throw from James Loney. Drew scored from first on Will Middlebrooks’ double that hit the Green Monster and was not easily controlled by left fielder Sean Rodriguez. The next batter, Jacoby Ellsbury, struck out but reached first base on Lobaton’s passed ball, leading to the final run of the inning.

“Fortunately, it was not one of those one-and-done games,” Maddon said. “We’re normally not the type of team that makes those mistakes. We did tonight. It was just an unfortunate inning. But I’ve learned one main thing -- twenty-four hours can make a huge difference. That’s just one game, baby.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Red Sox, 1, Rays 0

NEXT: Rays (David Price, 10-8, 3.33) at Red Sox (John Lackey, 10-13, 3.52)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Will Myers didn’t have the best of playoff debuts for the prized rookie in Friday’s American League Division Series loss to Boston. He botched a fly ball that turned into a ground-rule double and ignited Boston’s five-run fourth. He was mocked when he came to the plate and serenaded with chants of “My-ers! My-ers.” At the plate, he went 0-for-4.

--LHP Matt Moore was solid through the first three innings of Friday’s American League Division Series loss to Boston. He held the Red Sox hitless until Dustin Pedroia’s leadoff single in the fourth. Then, after a botched play in the field, he gave up a two-run double to Jonny Gomes and was late getting over to cover first on an infield hit by Stephen Drew. It was completely different than his two-hit, shutout win over the Red Sox in Fenway Park in late July.

--2B Ben Zobrist homered in Friday’s American League Division Series loss to Boston to record a hit in nine straight postseason games. During that stretch, he is 10-for-38, matching B.J. Upton for the longest postseason hitting streak in Rays’ history.

--LHP David Price will be making his second big start in a week for the Rays in Game 2 of the American League Division Series vs. Boston on Saturday. On Monday, he was outstanding, beating the Texas Rangers in a one-game play-in game. Earlier this season, he beat the Red Sox twice in six days in Fenway Park, allowing just two runs in 16 1/3 innings.

--OF Sean Rodriguez hit the first postseason homer of his career, belting a solo shot off Jon Lester to give the Rays a 1-0 lead in the second inning. His outfield play against the Green Monster needs some work, though. He misplayed two caroms; one that led to a run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Yeah, we didn’t play our best game tonight. Fortunately it’s not one of those one-and-done kind of games. We’ve been playing very well. We hadn’t been making a lot of mistakes. We made a bunch tonight, whether that or covering first base and not looking home or missing a strike three.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, after a 12-2 loss to Boston in Game 1 of the ALDS on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jesse Crain (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 30. The same ailment sidelined him from June 30-Sept. 22, and he didn’t pitch in the week he was active.

--OF Brandon Guyer (fractured right middle finger) was recalled from the minors Aug. 2 and immediately placed on the 15-day disabled list, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Aug. 25 but was not reinstated to join the Rays.

--RHP Jeff Niemann (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16. He had season-ending surgery April 10 to repair his rotator cuff and labrum. The expected recovery time is nine to 12 months.

--RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo (Tommy John surgery in September 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list on March 31. He spent most of the season rehabbing his elbow, throwing his first bullpen session on June 16. He is not expected to return this season.

--RHP Alex Colome (right elbow sprain) was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Aug. 30 and immediately placed on the 60-day disabled list.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Matt Moore

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Jamey Wright

LHP Alex Torres

LHP Wesley Wright

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

DH Delmon Young

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

OF Matt Joyce

OF Sam Fuld

OF Kelly Johnson

OF Sean Rodriguez