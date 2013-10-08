Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

For the fifth time in 10 days, Tampa Bay will play an elimination game Tuesday. It hasn’t fazed the Rays yet.

After Jose Loboton’s walk-off home run in the ninth inning gave the Rays a 5-4 victory over Boston in Game 3 of the AL Division Series on Monday, manager Joe Maddon will look to right-hander Jeremy Hellickson to even the series at two games apiece in Game 4 at Tropicana Field.

Even Hellickson said he was a little surprised to be given the assignment instead of Chris Archer.

“I know that what I did the last two months didn’t sit too well with the guys making the decision,” Hellickson said, “and I was very happy that they still had confidence in me going out there in a playoff game. The way Archer threw the ball this year was unbelievable. Like I said, I was surprised, but I‘m ready and very excited.”

Hellickson, 26, did not produce the sort of year the Rays have come to expect, going 12-10 with a 5.17 ERA in 32 starts. He finished 13-10 with a 2.95 ERA in 2011, his first year in the rotation, and 10-11 with a 3.10 ERA in 2012.

However, he was successful against the Red Sox this season and in his career. Hellickson did not give up more than three earned runs in any of his three starts against Boston this year, going 1-0 with 3.44 ERA. He is 4-2 with a 4.21 ERA in 13 career appearances against the Red Sox.

“I think the biggest key is keeping (Jacoby) Ellsbury and (Shane) Victorino off base,” Hellickson said of Boston’s first two hitters in the order. “Those guys are the table-setters for all that power they have behind them. I think just keeping those two guys off the base will be the key (Tuesday).”

The Rays won at Toronto on the final day of the regular season, Sept. 29, to force a one-game playoff at Texas for the second AL wild-card berth. They won that game, then won the wild-card game in Cleveland to advance to the ALDS.

After surviving Game 3 against Boston, the Rays turn to Hellickson, who will make his postseason debut Tuesday. He relishes the opportunity.

“Every elimination game we went into felt like just another game until we get out there and see the crowd and make some plays, and then we’re a little more fired up,” Hellickson said. “But we want to be in this situation. We know we can win three in a row. It’s going to be difficult, but we know we can do it.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Red Sox 2, Rays 1

NEXT: Red Sox (Jake Peavy, 12-5, 4.17) at Rays (Jeremy Hellickson, 12-10, 5.17)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Jose Lobaton entered Monday’s game in a double switch, and he wound up the hero thanks to his bat. He hit a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Rays to a 5-4 win over the Red Sox and extend the AL Division Series to a fourth game. Lobaton was 0-for-4 in the series prior to his home run off Red Sox RHP Koji Uehara.

--1B James Loney finished 3-for-3 Monday in a the Rays’ Game 3 win against Boston the AL Division Series at Tropicana Field. Loney has five hits in his past six at-bats.

--RF Wil Myers fell to 0-for-12 in the American League Division Series against Boston after striking out with the go-ahead run on second base in the seventh, then was removed from the game. The rookie reportedly was suffering from cramping in his legs, likely from dehydration, and he received intravenous fluids. Both Myers and manager Joe Maddon expect him back in the lineup Tuesday.

--3B Evan Longoria became just the second player to hit a postseason home run on his birthday on Monday, walloping an 0-1 pitch from starter Red Sox Clay Buchholz just over the wall down the left-field line for a game-tying three-run homer in a 5-4 Tampa Bay Rays win in Game 3 of the American League Division Series. Longoria, 28, has hit a franchise-best nine postseason homers.

--LHP David Price issued a “deep apology” Monday for calling two TBS analysts “nerds” in a Twitter rant Saturday after allowing seven runs in a 7-4 loss at Boston on Saturday. Price said the remarks did not represent his character.

--RHP Alex Cobb allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with five strikeouts in five innings in a 5-4 Rays win over Boston on Monday. Cobb was victimized by a Ben Zobrist throwing error in the first inning, which allowed a run to score on a potential double-play grounder. He also relinquished a run on a wild pitch.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (12-10, 5.17) will start for the Rays on Tuesday in Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field. Boston leads the series, 2-1. Hellickson allowed four runs in 5 1/3 innings and struck out seven on Sept. 12 against the Red Sox. He did not give up more than three earned runs in any of his three starts against Boston this year, going 1-0 with 3.44 ERA. He is 4-2 with a 4.21 ERA in 13 career appearances against the Red Sox.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s unbelievable. It’s something you can’t explain. We never give up. We’re going to keep fighting.” -- C Jose Lobaton, after hitting a walk-off homer to give the Rays a 5-4 win over the Red Sox in Game 3 of the AL Division Series.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Wil Myers (leg cramps) left Game 3 of the AL Division Series. He is expected to be ready to play in Game 4.

--RHP Jesse Crain (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 30. The same ailment sidelined him from June 30-Sept. 22, and he didn’t pitch in the week he was active.

--OF Brandon Guyer (fractured right middle finger) was recalled from the minors Aug. 2 and immediately placed on the 15-day disabled list, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Aug. 25 but was not reinstated to join the Rays.

--RHP Jeff Niemann (sore right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16. He had season-ending surgery April 10 to repair his rotator cuff and labrum. The expected recovery time is nine to 12 months.

--RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo (Tommy John surgery in September 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list on March 31. He spent most of the season rehabbing his elbow, throwing his first bullpen session on June 16. He is not expected to return this season.

--RHP Alex Colome (right elbow sprain) was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Aug. 30 and immediately placed on the 60-day disabled list.

ROTATION:

LHP Matt Moore

LHP David Price

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Jamey Wright

LHP Alex Torres

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Chris Archer

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

DH Delmon Young

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

OF Matt Joyce

OF Sam Fuld

OF Kelly Johnson

OF Sean Rodriguez