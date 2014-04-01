Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Rays manager Joe Maddon was hard-pressed to find a way in which Monday’s season opener could have gone better for his team.

A dominating outing by starter David Price, who pitched into the eighth inning, along with clutch hitting with two outs and flawless fielding led to a 9-2 win against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Rays struggled against Toronto right-hander R.A. Dickey last year, but they got to him for six earned runs in five innings, with five of the six runs coming with two outs.

Tampa Bay’s lineup was nearly identical to the group that finished last season, with right fielder Wil Myers, third baseman Evan Longoria, center fielder Desmond Jennings and designated hitter Mark Joyce all enjoying multi-hit games in the middle of the batting order. The top seven spots in the Rays’ lineup went a combined 10-for-23, saving their best swings for two-out and even two-strike situations.

Price left after giving up a two-run home run in the eighth, but the bullpen impressed, getting two outs from Joel Peralta, then two strikeouts from Brandon Gomes in a scoreless ninth. Giving up just one walk as a staff -- while drawing eight walks from Toronto -- is a continuation of an impressive spring training for the Rays, who had the majors’ lowest ERA at 3.11 in spring.

Myers had a wild day -- scoring after a double in the first, driving in two runs in the second with a two-out single, then scoring on a wild play after hitting a high chopper just left of the pitcher’s mound. Reliever Jeremy Jeffress threw the ball into right field, where Jose Bautista’s throw to third wound up in left field, allowing Myers to score for an 8-2 lead.

Maddon was thrilled to see Myers go 3-for-5 after entering the game 0-for-7 against Dickey.

“To do what he did I know is probably going to accelerate his confidence a bit, especially the next time he sees him,” Maddon said. “That was really good to watch. We’re going to see this guy a lot, going to see this team a lot.”

More impressive still may have been Joyce, who reached four times, going 2-for-2 with a walk, a hit by pitch, a two-run double off the wall in the sixth and a sacrifice fly. Joyce went into the day 0-for-13 in his career on Opening Day, so his production was one piece of the Rays’ promising start.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-0

STREAK: Won one

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF David DeJesus, who joined the team late last season and made a strong impression, led off for Tampa Bay, but left the game after being hit by a pitch in the foot in the eighth inning. Manager Joe Maddon said the injury was only a bruise and X-rays were negative, but it could give the Rays a chance to show their outfield depth, either with Matt Joyce, who was the designated hitter Monday, or with rookie Brandon Guyer, who stepped in Monday.

--LHP David Price was superb, pitching 7 1/3 innings of two-run ball and finishing with 102 pitches, 74 for strikes. Consistently ahead of hitters, he allowed only four hits in the first seven innings as the Rays built a 6-0 lead. He gave up a two-run home run, but his progress was promising -- he had only one scoreless outing in 2013, but this looked more like 2012, when he had six on the way to the winning American League Cy Young Award.

--C Jose Molina will be battling newcomer Ryan Hanigan for playing time, and an 0-for-5 showing, leaving eight runners on base, won’t help his case to remain the primary catcher. The 38-year-old hit just .233 last year and had two strikeouts Monday, so while his ability to call a game and handle the Rays’ talented pitching staff is unquestioned, a lack of production at the plate could open the door for Hanigan to get more work behind it.

--2B Ben Zobrist didn’t get a hit Monday, but he reached base three times on walks and scored twice. He has had at least 70 walks in each of the last five seasons, with an on-base percentage of at least .340 every year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It feels to be good to be back here. Everybody in the clubhouse knows that I want to be here.” -- LHP David Price, the subject of trade rumors all winter. He threw 7 1/3 effective innings Monday to beat the Blue Jays in the season opener.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF David DeJesus (sore right foot) left the March 31 game. Manager Joe Maddon said the injury was only a bruise and X-rays were negative. DeJesus is day-to-day.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He started throwing March 12 and continued to report good progress through the end of spring training. He is targeting a return to the major league rotation by June 1.

--RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo (Tommy John surgery in September 2012) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He was behind schedule this spring after reporting late due to visa issues.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Alex Cobb

LHP Matt Moore

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Heath Bell

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Brandon Gomes

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Matt Joyce

OF Brandon Guyer