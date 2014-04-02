Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Rays manager Joe Maddon mentioned one of the many mottos he preaches to his players Monday.

“Do simple better.”

In this case, Maddon is hoping that simple will be better for All-Star left-hander Matt Moore.

Keep in mind, it’s not as if Moore really needs a pep talk. The 24-year-old lefty will begin his third full season in the majors Wednesday, when he takes the mound to face the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field.

The Rays will be looking to bounce back after a 4-2 loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

He finished 17-4 with a 3.29 ERA last season, posted the best winning percentage (.810) in Rays history and made his first American League All-Star team. But there’s always room for improvement, and for Moore, that means cutting down on his walks. He issued 4 1/2 per nine innings last year.

So, Moore worked this spring to eliminate the upper-body twist in his delivery. He said Tuesday he hopes that tweak will help keep him on a straight path toward the plate and provide a more consistent release point.

“That’s what we’re trying to do. Just simplify,” Maddon said. “I just want our guys to really focus on reducing, reducing, reducing. So they go out there with a really clear mind to just play. I‘m really encouraging that within the group.”

Moore had an interesting spring, to say the least. On March 23, he was struck on the lip by a line drive and felt fortunate he left the mound with nothing but a fat lip. He totaled a major league-leading 15 walks and six wild pitches. His fastball velocity was up and he didn’t issue a single walk in his final Grapefruit League outing -- seemingly an encouraging sign with his regular-season debut on deck.

“I think health, heading into the season, is probably the biggest thing you want on your side and I feel like we’re in a pretty good place with that,” Moore said. “I think we got what we needed to out of spring. I feel like I‘m in a pretty good place. ... We’re excited.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-1

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 2013: 12-10, 4.15 ERA) at Rays (LHP Matt Moore, 2013: 17-4, 3.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF David DeJesus said his bruised right foot was still a little sore Tuesday. DeJesus said the swelling and soreness were expected, and he did not anticipate a trip to the 15-day disabled list. “I know it’s not broken,” DeJesus said. “So that’s good.” Rays manager Joe Maddon said before Tuesday’s game that DeJesus might have been available to pinch-hit, if necessary.

--OF/DH Matt Joyce has gone 4-for-5 with two walks in his first two games. He’s reached base or driven in a run in eight of his nine plate appearances. Joyce said the key has been a consistent, simple approach that involves hitting to all fields, something he worked on all spring. As a left-handed pull hitter, Joyce has been subject to frequent defensive shifts, but he’s already shown a willingness this season to sacrifice some of his power for an opposite-field single. His ability to do that, in turn, could discourage teams from employing the shift against him. “Beating them at their own game is something that I‘m really trying to do my best at,” Joyce said.

--CF Desmond Jennings recorded three doubles in the Rays’ first two games, becoming only the second player in Tampa Bay history to do so, joining Vinny Castilla in 2001. Jennings was batting lower in the order against right-handed starting pitchers -- he was slotted sixth in the lineup Tuesday against Toronto’s Drew Hutchison -- but Rays manager Joe Maddon said he expects to have Jennings batting leadoff against left-handed starters, including the Jays’ Mark Buehrle on Wednesday.

--RHP Alex Cobb experienced a rare off night Tuesday against the Blue Jays at Tropicana Field, giving up four runs as he labored through five innings. Cobb suffered his first home loss since Sept. 17, 2012, snapping an eight-game winning streak spanning 14 starts. Cobb allowed four earned runs or more in only three of his 22 starts a year ago. He recorded more walks (four) than strikeouts (three) for the first time since July 16, 2012, with 35 starts coming in between those outings. He had never given up a home run with two or more runners on base until Adam Lind’s three-run shot in the first inning Tuesday. Rays manager Joe Maddon said Cobb’s stuff was good, but his command was not. Cobb agreed, noting that he was trying to be fine -- something he’ll attempt to correct the next time he takes the mound. “As hard as it is to get it out of your mind, come back and be more aggressive next outing. I think that’s the biggest thing to take away from tonight -- not being aggressive from pitch No. 1,” Cobb said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve got to give their pitching credit, but I really do like the fight in our group.” -- Tampa Bay Rays manager Joe Maddon, on his team after a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF David DeJesus (sore right foot) left the March 31 game. Manager Joe Maddon said the injury was only a bruise and X-rays were negative. DeJesus is day-to-day.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He started throwing March 12 and continued to report good progress through the end of spring training. He is targeting a return to the major league rotation by June 1.

--RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo (Tommy John surgery in September 2012) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He was behind schedule this spring after reporting late due to visa issues.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Alex Cobb

LHP Matt Moore

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Heath Bell

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Brandon Gomes

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Matt Joyce

OF Brandon Guyer