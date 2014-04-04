Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A day before making his regular-season debut, Rays right-hander Chris Archer signed an eight-year contract extension that could keep him in Tampa Bay until 2021.

The first six years of Archer’s deal are guaranteed, and the club holds options for the 2020 and ‘21 seasons. The deal will pay Archer at least $25.5 million, and it has a maximum value of $43.75 million.

“There are few things in life that are guaranteed, and the Rays have guaranteed me six years for the amount that we all know, and, in turn, I‘m going to guarantee to give them everything I can on and off the field,” Archer said Wednesday during a news conference at Tropicana Field, where he will take the mound Thursday to face the Blue Jays.

Archer, who finished third behind Rays outfielder Wil Myers and Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias in last year’s American League Rookie of the Year voting, repeated a line from third baseman Evan Longoria when asked why he accepted the offer rather than let the market determine his value through arbitration or free agency: “Never turn your back on your first fortune.”

Archer said he was also motivated by the recent rash of pitcher injuries, particularly the concussions, Tommy John surgeries and shoulder blowouts that sidelined a number of talented young performers.

“I don’t know if they’ve happened as a sign for me, but I took them as a sign for me, a sign of what’s unknown,” Archer said. “With this contract, I‘m financially secure multiple times over again, through many generations. For me, that’s all I ever wanted out of this game, to be personally secure and have my family members secure as well.”

Archer, 25, welled up with tears during the press conference as he described his journey. He was cut from his seventh-grade baseball team, told he would never play college baseball and was traded twice before he reached the majors. Then he went 9-7 with a 3.22 ERA in 23 starts as a rookie, proving to the Rays that he was worth the investment.

“For any kid out there who has been told that he can’t do something, I‘m living proof that you can,” Archer said. “Whether it’s sports, whether it’s school, whether you want to be a general manager of a baseball team or a professor, whatever it is -- you’re fully capable of doing it if you put in 100 percent purpose and intent. You’ll be rewarded.”

Archer, a deeply philosophical type off the field, fulfilled all of the Rays’ requirements to consider such a deal. The organization believes in his ability and, more important, that he has only scratched the surface of his potential.

The Rays also took note of his strong work ethic and high character, exemplified by two of the things he hopes to take care of with his first fortune: He wants to ensure that his parents will be debt-free for the rest of their lives, and he wants to fund his charitable Archway Foundation.

”There’s a lot of factors that go into it,“ Rays executive vice president Andrew Friedman said. ”We felt like he met that extensive checklist in terms of who he is and betting on his ability and also who he is as a person.

“It is something that we were comfortable doing. Whether it was now or later, it was just a matter of time for us.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-2

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Brandon Morrow, 2013: 2-3, 5.63) at Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 2013: 9-7, 3.22)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Matt Moore took the loss in his first start of the season Wednesday against the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four over 5 2/3 innings. Moore wasn’t as efficient as he would like to be, needing 106 pitches to get through his outing, but manager Joe Maddon observed that Moore was good enough to win most games. It was Moore’s first loss when allowing six hits or fewer since Sept. 16, 2012, as he went 18-0 in 23 such starts since then. It was also Moore’s first career home loss against Toronto. One sign of Moore’s shaky command: He threw first-pitch strikes to only 12 of 26 hitters, a 46.2 percentage that ranked below the 51.5 mark he recorded in 2013, the lowest in the majors.

--INF/OF Logan Forsythe had two of the Rays’ four hits off Blue Jays LHP Mark Buehrle on Wednesday in Tampa Bay’s 3-0 loss. It was Forsythe’s first multi-hit game since Aug. 25, 2013, when he was with the San Diego Padres. The utility man’s second-inning single was his first hit with the Rays. Despite his defensive versatility, Forsythe started each of Tampa Bay’s past two games at designated hitter.

--OF David DeJesus was available to pinch-hit, if needed, in the Rays’ 3-0 loss to the Blue Jays at Tropicana Field on Wednesday. DeJesus was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game due to a bruised right foot, an injury he suffered when he was hit by a pitch in the season opener. Rays manager Joe Maddon was unsure if DeJesus would be in the starting lineup Thursday against Toronto RHP Brandon Morrow.

--RHP Chris Archer signed an eight-year contract extension Wednesday, the longest commitment Tampa Bay ever made to a pitcher. The first six years (2014-19) are guaranteed, and Tampa Bay holds club options for 2020 and 2021. The deal guarantees Archer a total of $25.5 million, and it has a maximum value of $43.75 million. “There are few things in life that are guaranteed, and the Rays have guaranteed me six years for the amount that we all know, and, in turn, I‘m going to guarantee to give them everything I can on and off the field,” said Archer, who will make his 2014 debut Thursday against the Blue Jays.

--RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo will head out Thursday to pitch for Triple-A Durham, beginning a rehab assignment that should bring him back to the majors sometime in mid-April. Oviedo missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in September 2012, and he got a late start in spring training while being delayed by visa issues. Oviedo pitched a simulated game Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s definitely good enough to win a ballgame. I’ll take that out of all our starters, actually. I thought he was fine.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, on LHP Matt Moore, who allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings Wednesday during the Rays’ 3-0 loss to the Blue Jays.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF David DeJesus (sore right foot) left the March 31 game, and he did not play April 1-2. DeJesus is day-to-day.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He started throwing March 12 and continued to report good progress through the end of spring training. He is targeting a return to the major league rotation by June 1.

--RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo (Tommy John surgery in September 2012) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He was scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on April 3, and he could be back in the majors in mid-April.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Alex Cobb

LHP Matt Moore

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Heath Bell

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Brandon Gomes

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Matt Joyce

OF Brandon Guyer