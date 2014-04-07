Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Shortstop Yunel Escobar made it clear to the Tampa Bay Rays that he wanted to be part of their long-term future when he “commandeered” Andrew Friedman, as the executive vice president put it, during spring training.
For a team that seeks continuity at a reasonable price, the veteran’s unexpected approach made perfect sense.
Escobar, 31, agreed Sunday to a two-year contract extension worth a guaranteed $13 million. The club holds an option for 2017.
Escobar will earn the same $5 million he was scheduled for in 2015, and his salary would increase to $17 million the following two seasons. The team can buy him out for $1 million in 2017.
Friedman credited Escobar’s quality at an “extremely scare position” as part of the reason for the deal.
The Rays re-signed first baseman James Loney to a three-year, $21 million deal during the offseason. Two seasons ago, third baseman Evan Longoria signed what amounts to a lifetime extension through 2023. Versatile Ben Zobrist is the last remaining piece of unfinished infield business, with his current deal set to expire after next season.
Escobar was a Gold Glove finalist in 2013, and he batted .256 with 56 RBIs. In November 2012, Escobar was acquired by the Marlins in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays, and Miami dealt him to the Rays a month later in exchange for second baseman Derek Dietrich.
In September 2012, Escobar wrote a homophobic slur on his eye black, leading to a three-game suspension, but the stigma of that incident is largely gone.
Escobar, who hit his first home on Saturday, said through an interpreter that the contract extension was the “best thing to ever happen to my career.”
MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost one
NEXT: Rays (LHP Matt Moore, 0-1, 3.18 ERA) at Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 0-0, 1.29)
--RHP Alex Cobb threw seven-plus scoreless innings for the eighth time in his career Sunday, but he received no-decision for only the second time of games. Tampa Bay wound up with a 3-0 loss to Texas on Sunday. Cobb has not lost consecutive home starts since losing three straight from July 1-21, 2012.
--3B Evan Longoria doubled to lead off the sixth inning, tying B.J. Upton for second place in club history (202). Carl Crawford is first with 215 doubles. Longoria, a former Gold Glove winner, also committed the Rays’ first error of the season.
--RHP Joel Peralta took the loss after allowing two runs in relief of RHP Alex Cobb on Sunday, both on a two-run homer by Rangers SS Elvis Andrus in the eighth inning. His eight losses last season were a career high, and they tied for the most ever by a Rays reliever.
--OF David DeJesus remained at designated hitter Sunday as he nurses a bruised foot. He went 2-for-5 from the leadoff spot. DeJesus sat out three times during the season’s opening week.
MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT
--OF David DeJesus (sore right foot) left the March 31 game, and he did not play April 1-2. DeJesus returned to action April 3 as the Rays’ designated hitter, and he had yet to play in the field through April 6.
--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He started throwing March 12 and continued to report good progress through the end of spring training. He is targeting a return to the major league rotation by June 1.
--RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo (Tommy John surgery in September 2012) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on April 4, and he could be back in the majors in mid-April.
--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He might be able to return in midseason.
LHP David Price
RHP Alex Cobb
LHP Matt Moore
RHP Chris Archer
RHP Jake Odorizzi
RHP Grant Balfour (closer)
RHP Heath Bell
RHP Joel Peralta
LHP Jake McGee
LHP Cesar Ramos
RHP Josh Lueke
RHP Brandon Gomes
Jose Molina
Ryan Hanigan
1B James Loney
2B Ben Zobrist
SS Yunel Escobar
3B Evan Longoria
INF/OF Sean Rodriguez
INF/OF Logan Forsythe
LF David DeJesus
CF Desmond Jennings
RF Wil Myers
DH Matt Joyce
OF Brandon Guyer