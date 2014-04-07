Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Shortstop Yunel Escobar made it clear to the Tampa Bay Rays that he wanted to be part of their long-term future when he “commandeered” Andrew Friedman, as the executive vice president put it, during spring training.

For a team that seeks continuity at a reasonable price, the veteran’s unexpected approach made perfect sense.

Escobar, 31, agreed Sunday to a two-year contract extension worth a guaranteed $13 million. The club holds an option for 2017.

Escobar will earn the same $5 million he was scheduled for in 2015, and his salary would increase to $17 million the following two seasons. The team can buy him out for $1 million in 2017.

Friedman credited Escobar’s quality at an “extremely scare position” as part of the reason for the deal.

The Rays re-signed first baseman James Loney to a three-year, $21 million deal during the offseason. Two seasons ago, third baseman Evan Longoria signed what amounts to a lifetime extension through 2023. Versatile Ben Zobrist is the last remaining piece of unfinished infield business, with his current deal set to expire after next season.

Escobar was a Gold Glove finalist in 2013, and he batted .256 with 56 RBIs. In November 2012, Escobar was acquired by the Marlins in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays, and Miami dealt him to the Rays a month later in exchange for second baseman Derek Dietrich.

In September 2012, Escobar wrote a homophobic slur on his eye black, leading to a three-game suspension, but the stigma of that incident is largely gone.

Escobar, who hit his first home on Saturday, said through an interpreter that the contract extension was the “best thing to ever happen to my career.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-3

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (LHP Matt Moore, 0-1, 3.18 ERA) at Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 0-0, 1.29)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alex Cobb threw seven-plus scoreless innings for the eighth time in his career Sunday, but he received no-decision for only the second time of games. Tampa Bay wound up with a 3-0 loss to Texas on Sunday. Cobb has not lost consecutive home starts since losing three straight from July 1-21, 2012.

--3B Evan Longoria doubled to lead off the sixth inning, tying B.J. Upton for second place in club history (202). Carl Crawford is first with 215 doubles. Longoria, a former Gold Glove winner, also committed the Rays’ first error of the season.

--RHP Joel Peralta took the loss after allowing two runs in relief of RHP Alex Cobb on Sunday, both on a two-run homer by Rangers SS Elvis Andrus in the eighth inning. His eight losses last season were a career high, and they tied for the most ever by a Rays reliever.

--OF David DeJesus remained at designated hitter Sunday as he nurses a bruised foot. He went 2-for-5 from the leadoff spot. DeJesus sat out three times during the season’s opening week.

QUOTE TO NOTE:

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF David DeJesus (sore right foot) left the March 31 game, and he did not play April 1-2. DeJesus returned to action April 3 as the Rays’ designated hitter, and he had yet to play in the field through April 6.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He started throwing March 12 and continued to report good progress through the end of spring training. He is targeting a return to the major league rotation by June 1.

--RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo (Tommy John surgery in September 2012) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on April 4, and he could be back in the majors in mid-April.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Alex Cobb

LHP Matt Moore

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Heath Bell

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Brandon Gomes

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Matt Joyce

OF Brandon Guyer