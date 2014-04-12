Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Left-hander Matt Moore is willing to wait a few more days to get the official word on his sore left elbow, especially if it means avoiding Tommy John surgery.

To this point, MRIs have been inconclusive as to the extent of the injury. Moore said on Friday prior to the opening game of a three-game series in Cincinnati that he’ll wait to be reevaluated by team orthopedic physician Dr. Koco Eaton who is out of the country until Sunday. Eaton will review Moore’s previous test results Monday and determine next steps.

“The sooner I can get back out there throwing would be better for whatever direction we end up going,” Moore said. “If there’s pain, I‘m not going to try to work through it. I want to get to a point where I can play catch and see where we’re at.”

Moore went on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday. He was examined Wednesday by Dr. James Andrews, and a dye-injection MRI exam revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament. A subsequent MRI was inconclusive.

There’s so much uncertainty surrounding Moore’s elbow that even manager Joe Maddon is unsure how to classify the injury.

“There’s so many descriptions of what it might be,” Maddon said. “There have been different interpretations given to me and us. That’s why we’re calling it a strain.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-5

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Alex Cobb, 0-1, 3.00 ERA) at Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 1-0, 1.29)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Kevin Kiermaier was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Friday. Kiermaier gives the Rays a left-handed bat off the bench and a guy who can run and play extraordinary defense. He was batting .310 with two homers, a triple and seven RBIs in seven games for the Bulls.

--C Ryan Hanigan spoke fondly Friday of his seven years spent with the Cincinnati Reds, this weekend’s opponent. “I’ve had a lot of positive things to say about the Reds organization,” he said. “I invested a lot of time there.” Prior to joining the Rays in a three-team trade on Dec. 3, Hanigan batted .262 in 474 games with the Reds.

--LHP Cesar Ramos will start Sunday’s series finale at Great American Ball Park. It will be just the fourth career start for Ramos, but manager Joe Maddon said he will get the opportunity to remain in the rotation as long as he pitches well and LHP Matt Moore remains out with his sore left elbow. Ramos has allowed just one earned run in four relief appearances.

--LHP David Price had difficulty picking up the signs from catcher Jose Molina throughout Friday night’s game at Great American Ball Park. That didn’t prevent him from pitching eight shutout innings. The only blemish was a solo home run by Reds 1B Joey Votto on an 0-1 pitch. Price, who walked one and struck out 10, thought Molina signaled a fastball away to Votto, but it was intended to be a curveball.

--LF Matt Joyce’s solo home run on Friday night proved to be the decisive run in a 2-1 win at Cincinnati. Manager Joe Maddon called it “properly struck.” It was Joyce’s second homer this season and the 81st of his career. Friday’s game was a complete performance at the plate for Joyce, who went 2-for-3 with a walk.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was having trouble seeing signs all night. It’s a little bit darker than the Trop out here. That’s my fault. Votto’s definitely a great hitter. He’s done that to me before. I definitely wanted to finish that game.” - LHP David Price, who lasted 8 1/3 innings before giving up a solo home run to Joey Votto in the Rays’ 2-1 win over Cincinnati on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Moore (sore left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He was examined April 9 by Dr. James Andrews, and a dye-injection MRI exam revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament. The next step is deciding whether Moore will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He started throwing March 12 and continued to report good progress through the end of spring training. He is targeting a return to the major league rotation by June 1.

--RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo (Tommy John surgery in September 2012) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on April 4, and he could be back in the majors in mid-April.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Heath Bell

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Brandon Gomes

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Matt Joyce

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Kevin Kiermaier