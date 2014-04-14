Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The injury bug continues to bite the Tampa Bay Rays starting rotation. Left-hander Alex Cobb, who seemingly had breezed through seven shutout innings on Saturday, was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left oblique.

Manager Joe Maddon pulled Cobb after just 87 pitches despite having allowed only four hits with no walks and five strikeouts during the Rays’ 1-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

“I thought at first it was a dehydration issue,” said Maddon. “I didn’t see anything out there other than a little stretching. I‘m not quite sure when it happened.”

Cobb was sent back to St. Petersburg on Sunday for an MRI. Maddon said if the tests results are encouraging, Cobb could miss one or two starts. Lefty Jeff Beliveau was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Sunday to provide some depth.

Left-hander Matt Moore is nursing a sore left elbow, the extent of which is not yet known. Left-hander Erik Bedard, who joined the club on Saturday, likely will start Thursday’s game against the Yankees, says Maddon.

Tampa’s bullpen was further taxed on Sunday during a 12-4 loss at Cincinnati when lefty Cesar Ramos lasted just two-plus innings on Sunday. In addition, the Rays were without right-hander Joel Peralta, who was ill on Sunday. Five relievers combined to allow 10 hits and eight runs on Sunday.

Monday’s starter, right-hander Chris Archer, said he won’t try to shoulder the burden with the Rays down two starters and a beleaguered bullpen.

“I still have to do the same thing I’ve always wanted to,” Archer said. “Our standard is nothing but our best as a rotation. When we’re at our best, we can go complete games. I‘m not going to feel any pressure.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-6

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 1-0, 1.38 ERA) at Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 1-1, 6.75)

--RHP Chris Archer has been preparing for his start on Monday at Baltimore. “They’ve added some depth to their lineup, added some speed,” Archer said. “We’ve been working on it all week. They are strong. But I feel like we’re fully prepared.” Archer, who signed an 8-year, $25.5 million contract on April 2, is 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA in three appearances, two starts, against the Orioles.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Sunday when RHP Alex Cobb went on the disabled list with a left oblique strain. But, after pitching one scoreless inning in Sunday’s 12-4 loss, he was optioned back to Triple-A.

--RHP Alex Cobb felt something during his outing on Saturday, prompting manager Joe Maddon to replace him after just 87 pitches and a shutout in progress. The next day, Cobb was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left oblique strain. “I thought at first it was a dehydration issue,” said Maddon. “I didn’t see anything out there other than a little stretching. I‘m not quite sure when it happened.” Cobb was sent back to St. Petersburg for a MRI on Sunday that confirmed the initial diagnosis of a strain. Cobb could miss up to two starts.

--LHP Cesar Ramos batted eighth on Sunday. “The way he’s been stretched out, we don’t expect him to pitch deep into the game. By hitting him in the eighth hole, we can make that decision sooner,” said manager Joe Maddon. “That’s the theory behind it.” 1B Sean Rodriguez batted ninth, essentially giving the Rays a second leadoff hitter. Ramos struck out in his only at-bat.

--LF Ben Zobrist homered from both sides of the plate for the first time in his career on Sunday. Zobrist is the first Rays player to turn the trick since Willy Aybar on Aug. 3, 2009 against the Royals. The last Cincinnati Reds opponent to homer from both sides of the plate in the same game was San Francisco’s Randy Winn on Aug. 30, 2008 at Great American Ball Park.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They hit a three-run homer, and a four-run homer. It’s tough to beat those.” -- Rays manager Joe Maddon, after Cincinnati defeated Tampa Bay 12-4 Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Alex Cobb (left oblique) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 13, the day after he pitched seven scoreless innings in a 1-0 win at Cincinnati. He was sent back to St. Petersburg to have a MRI on Sunday which confirmed the initial diagnosis of a strain. He could miss up to two starts.

--LHP Matt Moore (sore left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8. He was examined April 9 by Dr. James Andrews, and a dye-injection MRI exam revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament. The next step is deciding whether Moore will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He started throwing March 12 and continued to report good progress through the end of spring training. He is targeting a return to the major league rotation by June 1.

--RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo (Tommy John surgery in September 2012) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on April 4, and he could be back in the majors in mid-April.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He might be able to return in midseason.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

BULLPEN:

RHP Grant Balfour (closer)

RHP Heath Bell

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

LHP Cesar Ramos

RHP Josh Lueke

RHP Brandon Gomes

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David DeJesus

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

DH Matt Joyce

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Kevin Kiermaier

